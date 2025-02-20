List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    TransWorld Equipment Signed as New SmithCo Dealer in Northeast

    TransWorld Equipment Corp has partnered with SmithCo Mfg., Inc. to become a dealer for their side dump trailers in the northeast U.S. states. The collaboration aims to expand SmithCo's product offerings in seven states and educate haulers on the safety and efficiency of using their equipment.

    Thu February 20, 2025 - National Edition
    SmithCo.


    SmithCo Mfg., Inc. has reached an agreement with TransWorld Equipment Corp to sell SmithCo’s premium line of side dump trailers in seven northeast U.S. states.
    SmithCo photo
    SmithCo Mfg., Inc. has reached an agreement with TransWorld Equipment Corp to sell SmithCo's premium line of side dump trailers in seven northeast U.S. states.

    SmithCo Mfg. Inc. has reached an agreement with TransWorld Equipment Corp to sell SmithCo's premium line of side dump trailers in seven northeast states. TransWorld Equipment is headquartered in Little Silver, N.J.

    Al Terrone, president of Transworld Equipment Corp. said, "We are pleased to announce that Transworld Equipment has officially joined the esteemed SmithCo family as a dealer for the northeast region. We recognize SmithCo's commitment to quality, expertise and support, which has established them as a leader in the side dump industry. Our partnership will enable us to expand their product offerings into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, eastern Pennsylvania and southeast New York. This collaboration ensures that our current and future clients will have access to the most reliable and efficient equipment for their operations."

    TransWorld Equipment has provided intermodal equipment, including new and used container chassis, trailers, dump equipment, ISO tanks and containers for more than 25 years. Its sales and customer service team, which has high levels of technical assistance and industry knowledge, makes it as easy as possible to get the needed equipment.

    "The safety and efficiency of using SmithCo Side Dump trailers is relatively unknown in certain parts of the country," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales and marketing. "With TransWorld's experience in transportation, they will help us educate many more haulers in the region."




    Read more about...

