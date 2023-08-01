The new Grundodrill 5X features a Tier IV-F, 56 hp Kohler engine, a single push button stake down system and independent front and rear lift.

TT Technologies will be displaying the latest in trenchless equipment for the power, communications and underground utility markets at the Utility Expo, Louisville, KY.

TT Technologies' redesigned Grundopit pit-launched mini directional drill is well suited for fiber-to-the-home and utility service line installations in tight working conditions. The unit is compact — 54 in. long, 43 in. wide and 57 in. tall. The Grundopit delivers 13,489 lbs. of thrust and pull back and 553 ft. lbs. of torque with a bore length up to 150 ft.

The Grundopit is an ideal entry-level system for utilities, cable industries or as a supplement to larger units.

The new Grundodrill 5X represents the most advanced directional drill rig in its class, according to the manufacturer. The unit features a Tier IV-F, 56 hp Kohler engine, a single push button stake down system and independent front and rear lift. An all-weather 7-in. touchscreen display delivers real-time bore data and operational performance. The unit offers 12,000 lbs. (48 Kn) of thrust and pullback and 1,200 lbf/ft (1,627 Nm) of torque.

In addition, attendees will be able to see TT Technologies complete line of trenchless equipment including trenchless Grundomat piercing tools, Grundoram pipe ramming tools, Grundocrack and Grundoburst pipe bursting tools and Grundowinch constant-tension winches.

For more information, visit www.tttechnologies.com.

Today's top stories