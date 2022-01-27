After considering options and different locations, TrenchTech found an ideal spot in Lemoyne (Harrisburg), Pa.

In June 2021, as the business world slowly returned to face-to-face meetings following months of COVID-related shutdowns, TrenchTech took notice of the booming industry about to take place in the central Pennsylvania area.

"Fresh off the COVID lockdowns, we got back on the road and were able to communicate with people," said Connor Kerrigan, TrenchTech's representative who will lead the central Pennsylvania location. "One of our customers had mentioned how in the central Pennsylvania area there is no physical presence from a company regarding trench safety. After we made note of that comment, every other customer that we spoke with echoed the same message — that there is not a provider of equipment or knowledge for trench safety that's in the area."

After considering options and different locations, TrenchTech found an ideal spot in Lemoyne (Harrisburg), Pa., that included storage space and proximity to major highway access to downtown Harrisburg. An existing building on the site was refurbished to fit their needs.

"We are on a 1.4-acre lot adjacent to Route 581 and Route 83," Kerrigan said. "The warehouse is a little over 1,200 square feet for our aluminum products and the rest of the space we are using for storage of our steel boxes and other steel shoring products. It comes with a main office area, which is fully equipped to service all of our tickets and process all of our orders.

"We have trucks, forklifts, electric straddle stackers so that we can efficiently load and send out trucks throughout the day," he added. "We are located right next to the highway access. We can get to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 115, 81, 83 and 581 in a matter of 10 minutes."

Currently, the location has one yard manager and a driver who also splits the load for operating and managing the yard itself. TrenchTech invested in a new straight truck, which is perfect for the type of equipment to be delivered to job sites, Kerrigan said.

"We basically keep an inventory of equipment that our customers need as far as trench safety is concerned," he said. "We ship it out, pick it up and maintain it. That's where the challenge is a little bit different from the heavy equipment world. It's not like we are bringing machines in to change filters and oil and things like that. We maintain all of our products in that facility and make sure it's ready for rent and that it's safe to go back out into the field. These contractors out here in central Pennsylvania need a physical presence of products on the ground, and we need to maintain and deliver and pick up that equipment when it is needed.

"A lot of customers are looking for places where they can send their guys on short notice in those emergency situations, so instead of having to drive to Morrisville [Pennsylvania] or Beltsville [Maryland] we are saving them time and money by having some things in their own backyards."

The Harrisburg location is stocked with steel trench boxes from 10 footers all the way to 24 footers and 8 ft. high, all of which have the ability to stack.

"In our warehouse we also have our aluminum build a box systems, our aluminum XLAP boxes, all of our hydraulic shoring and much more," Kerrigan said.

TrenchTech will be able to service all of its equipment at the Harrisburg branch, and its full product line is available to all its customers.

"Everything we offer in any of our other branches [Morrisville, Pa.; Beltsville, Md.; and Hackensacj, N.J.] is now available in Harrisburg," he said. "We are also providing safety courses on location. Education and training is a huge thing out here. We will attempt to schedule regular seminars, but if a requirement arises, we will accommodate it as rapidly as possible."

For more information, visit www.shoringsolutions.com.

