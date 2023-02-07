With a rough construction timeline of approximately 26 months, the indoor water park resort is expected to celebrate its grand opening in mid-2025. (Rendering courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge)

A $300 million project could bring a big economic boost to Connecticut, including hundreds of new jobs.

Great Wolf Lodge is opening a new 549-room resort and waterpark on 13 acres next to the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. The project officially got under way Feb. 1 with a groundbreaking ceremony, reported WVIT NBC Connecticut in West Hartford.

The multi-million-dollar resort, set to open in the spring of 2025, is being built in partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

"This is a development that's decades in the making, literally," Rodney Butler, the tribal nation's chair, told the TV station.

"We're just super excited, and can't wait to get this open," added Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. "It is a great addition to the property [and will include] over 500 hotel rooms, a 91,000-sq.-ft. waterpark, and a 61,000-sq.-ft. family entertainment center."

Butler said the venture will give an economic lift to both the tribal nation and the region.

"This is the completion of a vision that my council had from back in the 1990s, when we first launched Foxwoods, that we were going to be a true destination resort," he explained to WVIT NBC Connecticut. "We always felt like some family component [was] necessary to make it complete.

"When you think about the [economic] driver, this is going to be for tourism in Connecticut, bringing people in from all over New England and giving them another reason to visit the state," he continued. "It's a great opportunity for everybody."

Turner Construction Co., headquartered in New York City, is building Connecticut's Great Wolf Lodge.

Resort Should Supply Both Jobs, Family Fun

The officials behind the project told the West Hartford TV station that they expect it to create nearly 400 construction and trade jobs, with those workers totaling 1.1 million labor hours over the next two years.

Once it is complete, the lodge will create another 500 permanent jobs, among them positions in management, engineering, information technology and guest services, as well as lifeguards and housekeepers.

Turner Construction will build into it several environmental features such as energy-saving LED lighting and special water filters to reduce consumption.

"Ultimately, this work will result in a wonderful destination for families," noted Chad McCullough, Turner's vice president and general manager. "We thank Great Wolf Lodge for inviting us to be part of the team that will make this resort a reality."

In addition, a Great Wolf Lodge representative told WVIT NBC Connecticut that future visitors and guests can look forward to plenty of attractions.

"We will have slides for every age, and every thrill level," explained Jason Lasecki, Great Wolf's vice president of corporate communication. "Our Adventure Park will have activities like a ropes course, miniature golf, an arcade and other activities that families can do together."

He said a Great Wolf Lodge typically draws a half-million visitors per year.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who attended the groundbreaking, believes the great Wolf Lodge development could help Connecticut ride a wave of tourism that swelled during the pandemic.

"Ironically, 2021 and 2022, during the worst of COVID-19, were [the state's] busiest years for visitors," he noted. "We kept our parks open, kept our beaches open, and I think we are building off that momentum right now."

During the kickoff of their construction in Mashantucket, Great Wolf Lodge and its partners also announced that they are making a $25,000 donation to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center. The funding will go toward sharing the history, stories and traditions of the tribal nation.

