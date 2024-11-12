Trimble's latest enhancements to App Xchange and Trimble Marketplace offer over 100 integrations for seamless data sharing between construction software solutions. The self-service tools enable contractors to create custom workflow automations, improving operational efficiency and safety. The advancements facilitate open, interoperable systems, optimizing project management and client communication within Trimble Construction One suite.

Trimble announced enhancements to Trimble App Xchange and launched Trimble Marketplace to expand connections between applications and data across construction workflows.

With App Xchange, software developers can build integrations that can be sold as ready-to-use options for customers. These integrations can be found on Trimble Marketplace, which now boasts more than 100 integrations between Trimble products and third-party solutions. The announcement was made at the annual Trimble Dimensions User Conference.

"App Xchange and Trimble Marketplace are key parts of our commitment to facilitating open, interoperable systems and an automated flow of data between solutions from Trimble and other software vendors," said Chris Peppler, vice president of platform and product for Trimble.

"We've made it easier for contractors and other software developers to access and use these solutions because data sharing and workflow integration are increasingly vital to operational efficiency, productivity and safety."

App Xchange can now be used directly by construction contractors to build integrations between Trimble and other software solutions. Additionally, contractors can create custom integrations with unique workflow automation across project management, workforce management and financial management to suit their needs.

One construction software company, called TOOLTRIBE, recently succeeded in using Trimble App Xchange to build an integration between Trimble Viewpoint Vista and their cloud-based app. Together, the integrated experience will help track tools, equipment, and consumables on job sites and in offices.

"Getting data in and out of App Xchange has been very clear and straightforward," said Kav Latiolais, software engineer at TOOLTRIBE.

Trimble also has recently added a number of new integrations to the Trimble Marketplace. These include AI-technology startup Document Crunch and construction-focused CRM ProjectMark.

Document Crunch simplifies complex construction documents, identifies project risks and streamlines critical workflows to support better project outcomes. ProjectMark is a construction-specific customer relationship management (CRM) system that helps contractors enhance their digital presence and improve client acquisition.

"Having all Trimble integrations in one place makes it easy for contractors to pick and choose the solutions that best fit their specific needs — whether they be financial or project-related," said Peppler. "It also helps make the construction industry more approachable to technology startups by providing entrepreneurs an easy way to interconnect their solution with others, driving up the value to contractors who are explicitly looking to make their businesses more efficient and profitable."

App Xchange is available as part of Trimble Construction One, a connected suite of software solutions that automates workflows and synchronizes data so that contractors can more easily design, build and maintain their projects. From designing and modeling, estimating to procurement, project management and fabrication, Trimble Construction One optimizes efficiency and facilitates communication among key stakeholders so that the right data can be used to make the right decisions at the right time.

