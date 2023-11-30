List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Trimble Introduces Connected Data Management License for Trimble Agriculture Display Users

    Thu November 30, 2023 - National Edition
    Trimble


    Trimble has announced the Trimble Ag Software–Data user license, offering seamless web and mobile connectivity for Trimble display users. This solution empowers farmers to efficiently manage their precision agricultural data.

    This user-friendly system bridges the gap between the field and the Trimble Agriculture Cloud, facilitating the collection, standardization, visualization and utilization of data from Trimble and third-party sources. Farmers can harness this data within Trimble's own applications or integrate it into third-party environments using Trimble APIs.

    This approach enables farmers to unlock the full potential of their data, either independently or through collaboration with business partners, resulting in significant time savings throughout the operational cycle.

    The Trimble Ag Software–Data license is designed to address common operational challenges by connecting data, environments, workflows and stakeholders across the farm. By connecting the in-cab display and providing a rich suite of display data management capabilities, Trimble enables farmers to prepare the necessary field data and job instructions, including boundaries, guidance lines, landmarks and materials. This ensures field work is completed efficiently and with higher accuracy.

    In addition, farmers save time collecting and sharing job data from displays by getting real time access to job status and task records as jobs are completed. Valuable task records are centralized in the farmer's Trimble Agriculture Cloud account and made available for reporting, record keeping, agronomic analysis or collaborating with business partners.

    Finally, this new Trimble user license is designed with busy farmers in mind. It allows them to effectively manage field operations while on the go, including efficient monitoring of field work and simplifying the collection and sharing of data.

    "The Trimble Ag Software–Data license is the first in its category that is not specific to a single equipment manufacturer or brand, allowing farmers to optimize production across a mixed fleet," said Dave Britton, vice president, product management, Trimble Agriculture. "With this new software, we're laying the foundation to enable future value from connected devices, helping farmers better run their operations."

    In addition, the Trimble Ag Software–Data license allows access to Trimble's expanded API, creating an open environment for farmers by coupling in-field devices and operational workflows for enabling compatibility with both Trimble and third-party agriculture applications. By bringing displays into the connected world, farmers can now bring the management of the data off the device, into the cloud and then into a Trimble third-party application by utilizing the extended API.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Industry Embracing, Adopting AI Technology at Record Clip

    Swift Action Reopens I-10 in Los Angeles After Fire

    Hawk Falls Bridge Replacement Proceeds in Pennsylvania

    Allen Butler, Webber Lead 'Top Priority' Amarillo Job

    VIDEO: Autonomous Excavator Constructs a Dry-Stone Wall

    JLG Opens Las Vegas Service Center

    Rehabilitation of Quechee Gorge Bridge Under Way in Hartford, Vt.

    Caterpillar 6020B Shovel Goes to Work in Coal Country



     

    Read more about...

    Agriculture Technology Trimble






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA