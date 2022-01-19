List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Trimble Introduces Horizontal Steering Control for Soil Compactors

Wed January 19, 2022 - National Edition
Trimble


Trimble Earthwork’s horizontal steering control automatically steers a soil compactor using a 3D model or compaction pass line. This helps to improve compaction productivity and quality for operators of all skill levels by precisely controlling overlap between passes.
Trimble Earthwork's horizontal steering control automatically steers a soil compactor using a 3D model or compaction pass line. This helps to improve compaction productivity and quality for operators of all skill levels by precisely controlling overlap between passes.

Trimble announced horizontal steering control functionality on the Earthworks Grade Control Platform for soil compactors, an automatic steering control solution for soil compactors — and the next step towards Trimble's autonomous vision.

Horizontal steering control helps operators achieve higher quality surfaces and consistent compaction. Compatibility with all soil compactor makes and models enables contractors with mixed fleets to achieve a faster return on investment.

Trimble Earthwork's horizontal steering control automatically steers a soil compactor using a 3D model or compaction pass line. This helps to improve compaction productivity and quality for operators of all skill levels by precisely controlling overlap between passes.

Auto steering helps reduce operator fatigue while also minimizing over- and under-compaction, providing a more consistent sub surface for a higher quality, longer lasting finished product, according to the manufacturer.

"We're committed to innovation and building solutions to meet our customers' needs no matter where they are on their journey to autonomy, both now and in the future. It's difficult to steer a soil compactor with accuracy and consistency, but over- or under-compaction leads to wasted time and materials and less durable surfaces," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble Civil Construction.

"Horizontal steering control allows operators to focus on machine performance and safety and deliver a higher quality, more consistent surface."

Trimble Automatic Steering Technology

Trimble Earthworks uses the NavController III steering technology from the Trimble agriculture division, leveraging the company's 20 years of steering technology and applying it to civil construction applications. In 2020, Trimble also introduced horizontal steering control as part of the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for dozers.

Horizontal steering control for dozers automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment such as the back of a curb, breakline, roadway centerline or bottom of slope without operator assistance.

Availability

Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for soil compactors with horizontal steering control is available now globally through the worldwide SITECH distribution channel.

For more information, visit heavyindustry.trimble.com/earthworks.




