Tue February 13, 2024 - National Edition
With Trimble GNSS and inertial technology, when combined with Trimble field and office software, the MX90 mobile mapping system provides a complete field-to-finish mobile mapping solution that enables powerful workflows for data capture, processing and analysis.
The vehicle- or train-mounted MX90 rapidly captures highly detailed laser scans and imagery — both panoramic and multi-angle.
This rich, immersive data, captured at highway speeds, can be rapidly processed to extract a wide range of meaningful deliverables for feature detection, inspection tasks and more.
High-resolution immersive imagery, high-density colorized point clouds with accurate color projections and scene inspection capabilities enable new workflows, such as automatic crack detection. In urban environments or along rail tracks, users can zoom in and easily see small details on street signs, railway signals, and other asset or as-built features. In open areas and large cities, users can capture more detail on distant objects, such as electrical or fiber poles.
Trimble MX90 system highlights include:
The premium Trimble MX90 mobile mapping system enables new productivity levels and leverages the complete Trimble field-to-finish workflow to efficiently capture, process and extract mobile mapping data.
