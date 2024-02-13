Photo courtesy of Trimble High-resolution immersive imagery, high-density colorized point clouds with accurate color projections and scene inspection capabilities enable new workflows, such as automatic crack detection.

With Trimble GNSS and inertial technology, when combined with Trimble field and office software, the MX90 mobile mapping system provides a complete field-to-finish mobile mapping solution that enables powerful workflows for data capture, processing and analysis.

The vehicle- or train-mounted MX90 rapidly captures highly detailed laser scans and imagery — both panoramic and multi-angle.

Richer Data for Large-Scale Scanning, Mobile Mapping Projects

This rich, immersive data, captured at highway speeds, can be rapidly processed to extract a wide range of meaningful deliverables for feature detection, inspection tasks and more.

High-resolution immersive imagery, high-density colorized point clouds with accurate color projections and scene inspection capabilities enable new workflows, such as automatic crack detection. In urban environments or along rail tracks, users can zoom in and easily see small details on street signs, railway signals, and other asset or as-built features. In open areas and large cities, users can capture more detail on distant objects, such as electrical or fiber poles.

Trimble MX90 system highlights include:

Immersive 360-degree panoramic and targeted cameras to capture high-resolution imagery of details, such as small or distant road and rail signs, telecommunications towers, or cracks and holes in roads.

High-density colorized point clouds with rich and accurate color projections, through the collection of more pixels. Very dense point clouds, together with high-resolution imagery (panoramic and planar) and accurate trajectories provide the basis for a wide range of deliverables, such as street scenes, road and rail asset details, elevation models, volume calculations, 3D city models and as-built surveys.

High-end IMU, combined with the IN-Fusion+ data processing technology to achieve high-quality data in challenging GNSS environments.

Reliable office software solutions to support multiple use cases and applications, such as road inspection workflows and integration into cloud-based applications for efficient data sharing.

The premium Trimble MX90 mobile mapping system enables new productivity levels and leverages the complete Trimble field-to-finish workflow to efficiently capture, process and extract mobile mapping data.

For more information, visit geospatial.trimble.com/mx90

