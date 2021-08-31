Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Trimble Launches $200 Million Venture Fund

Tue August 31, 2021 - National Edition
Trimble


Trimble announced the creation of Trimble Ventures, a venture fund focused on investing in early and growth-stage innovative companies that align with Trimble's mission of transforming work in the agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation industries.

The fund will launch with $200 million allocated for investments and focus on companies with the potential for technology-enabled innovation and disruption in the digital transformation of the industries Trimble serves. In addition to an investment, Trimble Ventures will bring unique value to partner companies by offering hands-on expertise and insights, industry experience and access to customers, markets and distribution.

Trimble Ventures will deploy strategic capital to accelerate the growth of innovative companies and partners that complement Trimble's products, technology platforms and support its customer's work. The fund will invest in early and growth-stage companies with technologies and solutions related to hardware and software applications; artificial intelligence; augmented, virtual and mixed reality; autonomy and robotics; blockchain; the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics; and sustainability.

"We are focused on partnering with companies that are solving important problems in markets that align with our vision of transforming the way the world works," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and CEO.

"Innovation is a cornerstone for Trimble. By providing capital, industry expertise and broader access to markets for early and growth-stage companies, we can help them scale more rapidly. In addition, our partners can help extend Trimble's platforms to better serve our collective customers. This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate innovation and effectively bring new solutions to our customers and industry."

For more information on Trimble Ventures, visit ventures.trimble.com.




Today's top stories

Bronx Builders: Crews Constructing Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York

Whitfield Quickly Climbs Corporate Ladder at MB America

AI Clearing Announces Strategic Global Partnership With Doosan Mobility Innovation

Springfield, Mass., Begins Repair, Upgrades to Watershops Pond Dam

NJ Eyes $16B Plan for Gates, Elevations to Alleviate Shore Flooding

Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties Hosts Annual Steak Fry

Atlas Copco Welcomes Bitting Electric Company as a Premier Dealer

Darryl Niven Named Vice President, General Manager of Terex Utilities



 

Read more about...

Business News Technology Trimble






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo