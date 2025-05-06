Trimble has appointed Murphy Tractor as its first John Deere dealer to sell Trimble technology for earthmoving equipment. Murphy will offer Trimble products in select states initially, expanding to its wider territory. The collaboration aims to enhance customer productivity and profitability on construction sites.

Trimble announced May 1, 2025, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc. as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet. Based in Park City, Kan., Murphy Tractor is the first John Deere dealer to become an authorized Trimble civil construction reseller.

As a Trimble Technology Outlet, Murphy Tractor will now sell Trimble machine control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using Deere and Hamm earthmoving equipment, including dozers, excavators, motor graders, soil compactors, mini-excavators and compact track loaders.

Murphy will initially sell Trimble technology in Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. It will then expand across its entire footprint, which includes all of Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and western Missouri.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's evolved civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability.

Dedication to Customer Success

"We are excited to announce Murphy Tractor as our newest technology outlet and the first to sell and support Trimble solutions for both Deere and Hamm equipment," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems of Trimble. "Murphy has grown into one of the largest John Deere equipment dealers in North America through its commitment to meeting its customers' needs through equipment, technology, service and support. We look forward to working with them to continue that commitment by adding Trimble solutions to their technology portfolio."

Bill Buckles, president of Murphy Tractor, added, "We are thrilled to announce our support for our customers with Trimble solutions. Our focus is on delivering top-notch products and services that enhance everyday activities and drive business success. With Trimble's innovative solutions, we are dedicated to empowering our customers to achieve their goals and streamline their operations. We look forward to our commercial relationship and provide solutions desired by the customer for their ongoing success."

For more information, visit murphytractor.com/

technology and trimble.com. 

