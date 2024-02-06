Photo courtesy of Trimble The TDC6 offers integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, built-in cameras, and 5G compatibility in a lightweight, shock, dust and water resistant package.

The Trimble TDC6 handheld data collector is a low cost, lightweight, handheld GNSS data collector for high performance construction surveying.

The new, easy-to-use TDC6 allows contractors to work with more complex data sets more effectively in the field, connect to the office for on-the-spot approvals, and communicate changes to field crews quickly and easily. The small, rugged device offers integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, built-in cameras and 5G compatibility in a lightweight, shock, dust and water resistant package.

The versatile data collector works seamlessly with Trimble Siteworks Software for construction surveying and can be used to visualize the job site with Trimble SiteVision Software, an augmented reality solution designed to improve a variety of construction workflows.

The TDC6 is available through the SITECH distribution channel.

For more information, visit heavyindustry.trimble.com.

