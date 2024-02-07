Photo courtesy of Trimble The TDL450B radio is an advanced, high speed, wireless UGH data radio built to endure the stresses of daily use in harsh conditions and includes an add-on fan tray for additional impact and weather resistance.

The Trimble TDL450B Radio is a next generation 450 megahertz external radio with Bluetooth for transmitting, receiving and repeating GNSS corrections. It provides flexible configuration options and rugged reliability for the efficient use of GNSS on the construction site.

Designed to support Trimble and third-party RTK base stations, this sophisticated radio modem puts Trimble's newest data link technology in the hands of users on the job site.

The TDL450B radio is available in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through the SITECH distribution channel.

For more information, visit heavyindustry.trimble.com.

