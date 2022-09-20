List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Trimble to Target Aftermarket, International Markets in Agriculture

Tue September 20, 2022 - National Edition
Precision Farming Dealer


According to analysis from JP Morgan of Trimble's 2022 Investor Day, the company is thinking globally and focusing on its aftermarket offerings in its agriculture applications.

During the event, held Sept. 7, Trimble's management discussed the company's $20 billion addressable market for aftermarket precision solutions, attributing around $16 billion of that to international markets aside from North America, where over half of Trimble's ag revenue is generated.

"TRMB's first-fit sales continue to shrink [<25 percent of FY21 sales] as OEMs more aggressively vertically integrate; therefore, aftermarket expansion remains a top priority [though it recently announced a first-fit partnership with Claas]," said JP Morgan analysts.

"Compared to NA, a higher proportion of farmers in other regions operate mixed fleets, which presents a challenge for precision ag adoption due to data barriers, system variances, and increased overall complexity. TRMB's Tractor Implement Management system [TIM] is expected to address challenges around mixed fleets, giving a common architecture to the implement that is independent of the tractor [and its brand]."

In its second quarter earnings, Trimble reported $941.2 million in revenue, up 6 percent excluding the effects of divestitures, acquisitions and foreign currency translation.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Uncommon MSE Wall Failure Calls for Unique Geotechnical Solutions

Atkinson Moves Mountains On California Highway Project

Cat 789 Mining Truck Delivers Power, More Payload, Better Speed on Grade

Archer Western, Traylor Bros. Navigate Obstacles as Construction Continues on $865M Project

Major Film Studio to Be Built on 70-Acre Site at Bayonne, N.J.'s Bergen Point

Texas AGC Lauds Record $85B in Funding

New Data Center Planned for Fayette County, Ga., Could Be World's Largest

Ritchie Bros. Looks at Oil, Gas Support Equipment Sales in Market Trends Report



 

Read more about...

Agriculture Business News Trimble






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA