    Trimble Unveils SiteVision Software 5.0

    Tue February 06, 2024 - National Edition
    Trimble


    Combining the power of scanning and precision in a mobile solution, SiteVision 5.0 enables users to create as-builts of the job site on the go, measure and plan resource allocation, reduce scan times, supplement drone data and model preconstruction conditions with precision and ease.
    Photo courtesy of Trimble
    Trimble SiteVision Software 5.0 is the latest version of the company's high accuracy outdoor augmented reality system, now with a new 3D scan tool.

    The 3D scan app allows customers to use LiDAR sensors available on some Apple Pro devices to capture high-accuracy and instantaneously georeferenced point clouds with a workflow as easy as taking a picture.

    Combining the power of scanning and precision in a mobile solution, SiteVision 5.0 enables users to create as-builts of the job site on the go, measure and plan resource allocation, reduce scan times, supplement drone data and model preconstruction conditions with precision and ease. These scanning tools further SiteVision's functionality for creating practical and accessible field-to-office workflows for surveyors, contractors and engineers.

    SiteVision 5.0 is available worldwide through the SITECH distribution channel.

    For more information, visit heavyindustry.trimble.com.




