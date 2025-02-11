Truckworx Kenworth was named Kenworth Dealer of the Year for 2024. The award was presented at the annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting, where Truckworx was praised for strong sales growth, service excellence and overall performance.

Kenworth photo Truckworx Kenworth was named the 2024 Kenworth Dealer of the Year for the United States and Canada at the recent annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting in Tucson, Ariz. This was the second straight year Truckworx Kenworth earned this prestigious award.

Truckworx Kenworth was named the 2024 Kenworth Dealer of the Year for the United States and Canada at the recent annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting in Tucson, Ariz.

This was the second straight year Truckworx Kenworth earned this prestigious award. The meeting's theme was "The World's Best" and focused on driving sales growth and service excellence.

"Wow, what an honor it is to be named Kenworth's North American dealer of the year back-to-back," said Will Bruser, Truckworx president and chief executive officer. "I am so proud of the Truckworx team, and we are beyond blessed to have a partner like Kenworth. This is an amazing industry with such great people that help keep America moving every day and we are honored to be a part of it."

"Truckworx Kenworth again demonstrated what being a Kenworth World's Best Dealer is all about." said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. "Earning this award requires exceptional performance in our dealer excellence measurement categories, and to achieve this designation for two-straight years demonstrates next-level dedication, intention and passion. Congratulations to Will, Mike and the entire Truckworx Kenworth team on an outstanding year in 2024."

Truckworx Kenworth's key achievements included increasing heavy-duty market share, strong PACCAR engine mix, PremierCare Gold leadership, service bay capacity more than 100 percent, reinvesting in its business, strong PACCAR Financial utilization and successful TRP stores.

Truckworx Kenworth executives were presented with the esteemed award, an Italian hand-crafted crystal eagle inlaid with 24 karat gold talons. Truckworx Kenworth also was honored with a Dealer Excellence Gold Award.

"Winning this award for two consecutive years is truly mind blowing, all credit goes to the Truckworx family," said Mike Levering, Truckworx chief operating officer. "This team truly embraces the responsibility that comes with serving the transportation industry and this award helps validate their hard work and commitment. I'd like to sincerely thank Kenworth for the recognition and our entire team (and their families) for believing in and staying committed to our culture and mission 'do what's right for the right reasons.'"

During the Dealer Meeting awards ceremony, Kenworth also presented eight Gold Dealer Excellence Awards, six Silver Dealer Excellence Awards and the following individual achievement awards:

Kenworth PremierCare Gold Dealer of the Year

CIT Trucks received the Kenworth PremierCare Gold Dealer of the Year award, which promotes the importance of service excellence and the reinvestment in their business and facilities. CIT Trucks maintained 100 percent PremierCare Gold at all 11 of its locations throughout the entire year.

PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year

Kenworth of Louisiana received Kenworth's PACCAR Engines Dealer of the Year award. Kenworth Louisiana ordered trucks with PACCAR engines, achieved strong heavy-duty market share and impressive PACCAR engine mix. All eight of its locations are PremierCare Gold certified.

Kenworth Medium-Duty Dealer of the Year

MHC Kenworth – Kansas City was named Kenworth Medium-Duty Dealer of the Year. The dealer retailed medium-duty trucks, had strong medium-duty market share and is a PremierCare Gold leader with all five of its locations PremierCare Gold certified.

Kenworth Parts and Service Dealer of the Year

MHC Kenworth captured the Kenworth Parts and Service Dealer of the Year award. The dealer exemplified service excellence by achieving 100 percent PremierCare Gold at all 76 eligible locations. MHC Kenworth was a top performer with strong PACCAR Parts purchase growth, Parts retail sales growth and Parts engine growth.

Kenworth Gold Awards

The Kenworth Dealer Excellence Gold Award is presented to a select number of Kenworth dealers each year that achieve the highest level of performance in the Kenworth dealer network. Truckworx Kenworth was selected as Kenworth Dealer of the Year from among Kenworth's eight Gold Award winners for 2024. The other gold award winners are:

MHC Kenworth – Kansas City achieved impressive heavy-duty and medium-duty market share, achieved strong Parts purchase growth, Parts engine growth and service capacity more than 100 percent.

GreatWest Kenworth was recognized for growing heavy-duty market share, parts fleet growth, parts engine growth and high service capacity.

MHC Kenworth – Oklahoma achieved strong heavy-duty market share and heavy-duty market share growth, parts engine growth and all three of its locations are PremierCare Gold certified

CIT Trucks was recognized for its heavy-duty market share growth, PACCAR engine mix, parts purchase growth and are 100% PremierCare Gold certified at all locations.

Kenworth Northeast Group achieved strong heavy-duty market share growth, PACCAR engine mix, parts purchase growth and parts retail sales growth.

Inland Kenworth (U.S.) was recognized for its strong reinvestment rate, parts engine growth, parts purchase growth and are 100 percent PremierCare Gold certified at all nine locations.

Wisconsin Kenworth ranked high in heavy-duty market share growth, PACCAR engine mix, PACCAR Financial heavy-duty market share and are 100 percent PremierCare Gold certified at all locations.

Kenworth Silver Awards

The Kenworth Dealer Excellence Silver Award is presented to a select number of Kenworth dealers each year that exemplify service, sales, operations and facility excellence among the Kenworth dealer network. These six dealers include: MHC Kenworth – Colorado, MHC Kenworth – Georgia, Roberts Kenworth, Wallwork Kenworth, Kenworth Maska, MHC Kenworth of South Texas.

Kenworth Dealer Major Anniversaries

Kenworth also celebrated major Kenworth dealer anniversary milestones reached in 2024: 75 years – Rihm Kenworth; 55 years – Wallwork Kenworth; 50 years – MHC Kenworth; 35 years – Sioux Falls Kenworth; 25 years – Gabrielli Kenworth.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories