TRULAND Equipment's Kids Day of Play events engage families, cultivating an appreciation for agriculture and equipment among children. The TRUCrew kids club has over 4,000 members offering exclusive perks. This initiative aims to create lasting connections with John Deere from a young age, shaping a future generation of customers.

TRULAND Equipment photo Over the past several months, TRULAND Equipment hosted six Kids Day of Play events across its store locations, bringing families together for fun, learning and a deeper connection to agriculture and equipment.

These events are part of TRULAND's commitment to community engagement through its growing kids club, the TRUCrew, which now boasts more than 4,000 members. Designed for children ages one through 12, the TRUCrew offers birthday perks, exclusive event access and early notifications for upcoming activities, creating lasting memories and building brand affinity for John Deere from a young age.

Each Kids Day of Play featured hands-on activities including tractor rides, corn boxes, wrench it table, face painting and themed crafts among other activities for kids.

"We want to make farming cool again for younger generations," said Dave Thompson, director of safety and compliance, who is engaged in the TRUCrew events. "These events help kids understand the importance of agriculture and where their food comes from, while also giving them a fun, memorable experience with our stores."

The program has proven to be more than just entertainment — it is a strategic investment for the future.

"We want to make sure that kids and parents alike feel welcome in our locations, and hosting a community event at our stores does exactly that," said Jacob Van Horn, marketing manager. "It gets them in the door of a place that they wouldn't normally walk into. It helps showcase what products and services we offer as a dealership and brings in people from the community that otherwise might not stop in to see us."

TRULAND Equipment's Kids Day of Play continues to grow in popularity, drawing hundreds of attendees per event and reinforcing the company's mission to serve not just today's customers — but tomorrow's as well.

TRULAND Equipment is a John Deere dealer with 18 locations in Indiana and Ohio who provides and services a wide range of new and used equipment for agricultural, commercial and residential applications.

For more information, visit trulandequip.com.

