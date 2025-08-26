Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    TRULAND Celebrates Community, Cultivates New Generation

    TRULAND Equipment's Kids Day of Play events engage families, cultivating an appreciation for agriculture and equipment among children. The TRUCrew kids club has over 4,000 members offering exclusive perks. This initiative aims to create lasting connections with John Deere from a young age, shaping a future generation of customers.

    Tue August 26, 2025 - Midwest Edition #18
    Truland Equipment


    Over the past several months, TRULAND Equipment hosted six Kids Day of Play events across its store locations, bringing families together for fun, learning and a deeper connection to agriculture and equipment.
    TRULAND Equipment photo
    Over the past several months, TRULAND Equipment hosted six Kids Day of Play events across its store locations, bringing families together for fun, learning and a deeper connection to agriculture and equipment.
    Over the past several months, TRULAND Equipment hosted six Kids Day of Play events across its store locations, bringing families together for fun, learning and a deeper connection to agriculture and equipment.   (TRULAND Equipment photo) Each Kids Day of Play featured hands-on activities including tractor rides, corn boxes, wrench it table, face painting and themed crafts among other activities for kids.   (TRULAND Equipment photo) These events are part of TRULAND’s commitment to community engagement through its growing kids club, the TRUCrew, which now boasts more than 4,000 members.   (TRULAND Equipment photo) Designed for children ages one through 12, the TRUCrew offers birthday perks, exclusive event access and early notifications for upcoming activities, creating lasting memories and building brand affinity for John Deere from a young age.   (TRULAND Equipment photo) TRULAND Equipment’s Kids Day of Play continues to grow in popularity, drawing hundreds of attendees per event and reinforcing the company’s mission to serve not just today’s customers — but tomorrow’s as well.   (TRULAND Equipment photo)

    Over the past several months, TRULAND Equipment hosted six Kids Day of Play events across its store locations, bringing families together for fun, learning and a deeper connection to agriculture and equipment.

    These events are part of TRULAND's commitment to community engagement through its growing kids club, the TRUCrew, which now boasts more than 4,000 members. Designed for children ages one through 12, the TRUCrew offers birthday perks, exclusive event access and early notifications for upcoming activities, creating lasting memories and building brand affinity for John Deere from a young age.

    Each Kids Day of Play featured hands-on activities including tractor rides, corn boxes, wrench it table, face painting and themed crafts among other activities for kids.

    "We want to make farming cool again for younger generations," said Dave Thompson, director of safety and compliance, who is engaged in the TRUCrew events. "These events help kids understand the importance of agriculture and where their food comes from, while also giving them a fun, memorable experience with our stores."

    The program has proven to be more than just entertainment — it is a strategic investment for the future.

    "We want to make sure that kids and parents alike feel welcome in our locations, and hosting a community event at our stores does exactly that," said Jacob Van Horn, marketing manager. "It gets them in the door of a place that they wouldn't normally walk into. It helps showcase what products and services we offer as a dealership and brings in people from the community that otherwise might not stop in to see us."

    TRULAND Equipment's Kids Day of Play continues to grow in popularity, drawing hundreds of attendees per event and reinforcing the company's mission to serve not just today's customers — but tomorrow's as well.

    TRULAND Equipment is a John Deere dealer with 18 locations in Indiana and Ohio who provides and services a wide range of new and used equipment for agricultural, commercial and residential applications.

    For more information, visit trulandequip.com.




    Today's top stories

    NYC Launches $44 Million Phase of Grand Concourse Upgrades to Major Bronx Corridor

    Middleborough, Mass. Leaders Kick Off Construction on $33M Water Treatment Facility

    Without FEMA Funding, Mass. Towns Scramble to Save Flood Protection Projects

    Despite Earlier Setbacks, Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian to Build Ga. Plant in 2026

    How the Right Equipment Brought Extraordinary Vision to Life in Hockeytown, U.S.A.

    Dynapac Announces Partnership With Ascendum Machinery

    Bobcat Company Expands Industrial Air Compressor Lineup, Introduces Tank-Mounted Series

    JCB Breaks Into 100+ HP Range With Two New Compact Units



     

    Read more about...

    Events Indiana John Deere Ohio Truland Equipment







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147