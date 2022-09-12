Elsa Bueno

Elsa Bueno has joined Tsurumi America as the new marketing manager of North America.

Bueno brings more than 15 years of experience in various industries to the company and a passion for building effective relationships with diverse audiences. She will oversee Tsurumi's branding strategy to grow the company's presence in key segments.

"When I first interviewed with Tsurumi, I was immediately greeted with positive energy and a warm welcome", Bueno said. "One thing that stuck out to me was the willingness Tsurumi has to keep growing and embrace fresh ideas. The ‘that's the way we've always done it' sentiment was nowhere to be heard."

Throughout her marketing career, Bueno has provided best practices regarding digital asset management, social media management and branding standards. She said she believes in "seeking new approaches and initiatives to expand brand awareness."

"I plan to be ahead of industry trends and manage new projects and campaigns accordingly," Bueno said. "I believe Tsurumi has the reputation, quality products and market share that will enable us to become trailblazers when it comes to out-of-the-box marketing initiatives."

Glenn Wieczorek, Tsurumi America's managing director, said Bueno brings valuable marketing experience that will take Tsurumi's branding efforts to a new level in a time of rapid business growth and changing customer expectations.

"We are excited to welcome Elsa to the Tsurumi America team and her appointment will be key to our continued growth," Wieczorek said. "Elsa's previous work accomplishments will help bolster our expansion into crucial markets in coming years."

