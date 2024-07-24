List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Tsurumi Pump Celebrates 100 Years

    Tsurumi Pump, a leading manufacturer founded in Osaka in 1924, marks its 100th anniversary. Renowned for technical excellence, the company's commitment to quality has driven its success globally in various industries. Tsurumi focuses on providing solutions to customers, emphasizing product excellence and customer service.

    Wed July 24, 2024 - National Edition
    Tsurumi Pump



    Tsurumi Pump, a pioneering pump manufacturer founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1924, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

    The company has focused on technical excellence since its inception as an equipment manufacturer, gaining recognition across Asia and expanding to the United States and Europe.

    In 1979, Tsurumi America Inc. was established, creating a strong network of dealers, distributors and partners. The company's resolute commitment to quality has driven its success in various markets, including construction, mining, flood remediation, food processing, wastewater treatment and water features.

    "My favorite part about working at Tsurumi is that we focus so heavily on supplying our customers and our clients solutions to their issues and water problems," said Glenn Wieczorek, Tsurumi's managing director. "We sell pumps, but we really sell solutions to challenges."

    Mike Grant, the company's portable market sales manager, highlighted Tsurumi's commitment to quality products and excellent customer service.

    "When you sell a product of unparalleled quality, it makes your job so much easier," he said. "We manufacture an exceptional pump, the best in the industry. There is none better. We complement this with excellent service, backed by a great team."

    For more information, visit www.tsurumipump.com/




