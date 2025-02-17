Turner Construction Co. and DGA Architects have been chosen to build a $158 million Emergency Operations Center in Costa Mesa for Cal OES. The facility will enhance emergency preparedness in Southern California, replacing a temporary location in Los Alamitos. The project includes features like photovoltaic panels and emergency generators, aligning with Zero Net Energy standards.

Turner Construction Co. and design-build partner DGA Architects of Mountain View were awarded a contract by the Department of General Services to build a $158 million Emergency Operations Center for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Strategically located on 15 acres in Costa Mesa, the facility will bolster emergency preparedness and response capabilities for Southern California, providing critical infrastructure for managing disasters and emergencies. The site formerly houses the Fairview Development Center hospital.

The center will be pivotal in coordinating emergency management and disaster response at a strategic level, ensuring readiness and resilience in times of crisis. The project will include energy infrastructure such as photovoltaic panels, battery energy storage and emergency generators and will be built to Zero Net Energy standards.

There will be a 35,000-sq.-ft. office building and a 20,000-sq-ft. warehouse., along with outbuildings and a 100-ft. microwave tower. The site will require numerous infrastructure improvements, along with landscaping, fencing and parking lots, according to The Orange County Register.

The facility will serve Cal OES's Southern region of 11 counties, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, according to The Orange County Register. It will replace a temporary facility in Los Alamitos.

California Office of Emergency Services provides disaster planning, readiness and response of state resources for the various emergencies and threats of emergency facing California, including earthquakes, floods, significant wildfires, prolonged drought impacts, public health emergencies, cybersecurity attacks, agricultural and animal disasters, and homeland security threats.

"We are honored to partner with the Department of General Services and DGA Architects to deliver this critical emergency operations center," said Reed McMains, Turner's vice president and general manager. "This project represents a significant step in enhancing the community's resilience and readiness in times of need. Our team is committed to bringing our expertise and dedication to every phase of this endeavor."

