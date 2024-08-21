List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Tutor Perini Reveals New $1.6B HART Project in Hawaii

    Tutor Perini secures $1.6B contract for Honolulu rail project with Parsons as design subcontractor. Project involves building 6 stations and 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway, set for completion in 2030. Company, established since 1894, specializes in large-scale construction projects globally.

    Wed August 21, 2024 - West Edition #17
    Tutor Perini Corporation


    The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station.
    UMSI photo
    The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station.
    The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station.   (UMSI photo) Construction is estimated to start in the second half of 2025 with substantial completion expected in 2030.   (Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation photo)

    Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced recently that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.66 billion by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) for the City Center Guideway and Stations Project in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation photo

    he contract is expected to be executed in mid-September. The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station, which will be located just east of downtown Honolulu. Project design will begin immediately after contract execution, while construction is estimated to start in the second half of 2025 with substantial completion expected in 2030. Parsons Corporation will serve as Tutor Perini's design subcontractor.

    "We are proud and honored to be a part of this transformational project in Honolulu," said Ronald Tutor, chairman and chief executive officer. "Tutor Perini has a long and successful history of building large, complex light rail projects in various cities in the United States and we look forward to partnering with HART to see this project successfully delivered."

    The contract value will be added to the company's backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

    About Tutor Perini Corporation

    Tutor Perini Corporation is a civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. It has provided construction services since 1894 and has established a strong reputation within its markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. It offers general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. It also offers self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).




