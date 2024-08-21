UMSI photo The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced recently that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.66 billion by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) for the City Center Guideway and Stations Project in Honolulu, Hawaii.

he contract is expected to be executed in mid-September. The project scope of work includes the design and construction of six rail stations and approximately 3 mi. of elevated rail guideway beginning just east of the existing Middle Street Transit Center Station and ending at the Civic Center Station, which will be located just east of downtown Honolulu. Project design will begin immediately after contract execution, while construction is estimated to start in the second half of 2025 with substantial completion expected in 2030. Parsons Corporation will serve as Tutor Perini's design subcontractor.

"We are proud and honored to be a part of this transformational project in Honolulu," said Ronald Tutor, chairman and chief executive officer. "Tutor Perini has a long and successful history of building large, complex light rail projects in various cities in the United States and we look forward to partnering with HART to see this project successfully delivered."

The contract value will be added to the company's backlog in the third quarter of 2024.

