Two Liebherr cranes from BKL Baukran Logistik GmbH are crucial in constructing the Rahmede Valley Bridge, a vital part of the A45 motorway in North Rhine-Westphalia. The project is progressing smoothly, with the cranes playing a key role in various construction stages, from foundation work to concrete pouring, due to their precision lifting technology and reliability.

Liebherr photo Construction work on the A45 motorway bridge began in autumn 2023.

Construction of the new Rahmede Valley Bridge, one of the most important viaducts in North Rhine-Westphalia, has been progressing rapidly since work began in October 2023.

Two Liebherr 340 EC-B 16 flat-top cranes supplied by full-service crane provider BKL Baukran Logistik GmbH are playing a crucial role in the process.

Precision Lifting Technology for Complex Construction Phases

The two flat-top cranes, each with a 246-ft. jib and hook heights of 200 and 213 ft. respectively, are enabling seamless concrete pouring and assembly work along the 1,486 ft.-long bridge construction site. From the very start of foundation and substructure work, the cranes have demonstrated their capabilities. They have accompanied every stage of the project, from construction of the bridge's eight main piers to the concreting of the deck slabs.

Their stable design and efficient transport and assembly processes make the EC-B series flat-top cranes an ideal choice for demanding infrastructure projects such as the Rahmede Valley Bridge.

Reliable Crane Solutions Supporting Transport Transition on A45

BKL Baukran Logistik GmbH has supplied the two Liebherr cranes from its fleet of more than 700 rental cranes. In addition to delivery and installation, BKL also has provided technical planning and on-site support throughout the project.

The Rahmede Valley Bridge is part of one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the region and a key component of the A45 motorway, also known as the Sauerland Line. The new structure is set to replace the outdated and structurally unsound existing bridge and will ensure long-term traffic flow on one of Germany's most important north–south transport corridors. Since the official start of construction in October 2023, the replacement project has been progressing according to schedule.

From the construction of abutments and piers to the pre-assembly of steel components and concrete pouring of the deck, the Liebherr cranes have proven indispensable. Even under challenging logistical conditions, including tightly scheduled deliveries and limited space on sitem, the EC-B series cranes excel.

With just four transport units required, they can be mobilised efficiently, while features such as "Load Plus" enable an on-demand increase in lifting capacity by up to 20 percent. Due to their robust design, ease of operation and precise control systems, Liebherr's flat-top cranes are ensuring project success until their scheduled dismantling in autumn 2025.

