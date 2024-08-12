List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Two Longtime Metso Distributors Combine Resources Under Acquisition

    PacWest Machinery acquires Miller Machinery, Metso distributors since 2007. Consolidation expands customer service reach across Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii, enhancing Metso's presence in the Pacific Northwest aggregates market. Both companies praised for their dedication to the industry.

    Mon August 12, 2024 - West Edition
    Metso


    Shutterstock photo

    PacWest Machinery LLC of Kent, Wash., recently completed the purchase of Miller Machinery of Longview, Wash.

    Miller Machinery has been a valued Metso dealer since 2007 and PacWest since 2017. After the acquisition, PacWest will assume Miller Machinery's territory of customers in Washington, Oregon and the quarry segment for Hawaii.

    Both distributors have a history of delivering exceptional customer service and the combination of resources will provide additional benefits to Metso's customers across the region operating in the sand, gravel, aggregates and contractor material processing markets. The unification will strengthen the companies' collective network capabilities and enhance Metso's market presence in the Pacific Northwest United States.

    "Mike and Annette Miller have dedicated themselves to the aggregates industry and we congratulate them on reaching this point in their journey," said Steve Cianci, vice president for the Americas Distribution Management at Metso. "Both Miller Machinery and PacWest Machinery have done an excellent job in their respective territories serving their customers. Metso thanks Miller Machinery for our partnership over the years and we look forward to a growing relationship with PacWest."

    "I would especially like to thank our employees for their dedication over the years, and all our customers who have trusted us to deliver reliable equipment and high levels of product support," said Mike Miller, president of Miller Machinery. "In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to Metso and our other suppliers for helping us develop this business."

    "We are excited to welcome the entire Miller Machinery team to our aggregate equipment division at PacWest," said Jolene Logue, president at PacWest Machinery. "We are pleased that Mike Miller is joining PacWest and will continue to be an outstanding resource for customers, colleagues and equipment partners."

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




