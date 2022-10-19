The Liebherr LR 11000 and Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 are recent acquisitions by the ALL Family of Companies

Two heavyweight lattice boom crawler cranes are making their presence felt in the southeastern states.

The Liebherr LR 11000 and Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 are recent acquisitions by the ALL Family of Companies, with branches in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The 11000 is now the largest crane in the fleet, with an eye-popping 1,200-ton capacity and 551 ft. of main boom. The 1800 also is a powerhouse, with an 880-ton capacity, 663 ft. of hoist height, and a maximum radius of 498 ft.

Both machines are in high demand within the still-burgeoning wind market, but their size and reach also makes them ideal for a host of other jobs including industrial work, construction, and repair at refineries, plants and mills, according to the company.

LR 11000

The LR 11000 was built to ensure lower-cost transport, designed with a transport width of 11.5 ft. and a height of 10.5 ft. The newly developed V-frame with an adjustment distance of 56 ft. moves the derrick ballast into the required position and reduces the workload for ballast handling.

LR 1800-1.0

The LR 1800-1.0 also is easy to transport from job to job and branch to branch across ALL's southeast footprint. Features that reduce transport costs include a less than 10-ft. transport width, a maximum transport weight of 50 tons, and, for the first time, a boom system with lattice sections that can be telescoped into each other for transport.

Packed With Features

The power and reach of both units is undeniable, but their secret weapon might be Liebherr's onboard LICCON2 control system. Lift planners can map out lifts ahead of time then share that screen with operators as they're sitting in the cab. Operators can use the actual crane controls to simulate the lift onscreen. Before they ever boom or swing the crane, operators already have a practical familiarity with the job to be done.

The LICCON2 also accommodates Liebherr's BTT Bluetooth remote control, which allows the operator to assemble and disassemble the cranes while standing outside of the cab. This gives the operator a wider view of the work area and also allows these tasks to be performed with fewer people. The operator is able to be part of the assembly crew and not have to sit in the cab taking signals from the erector or the crew.

Another newer Liebherr innovation is the VarioTray, which is available on the LR 1800. The ballast system enables the central section of the suspended ballast to be simply unbolted rather than requiring unstacking. The result is a massive increase in flexibility and significantly less work on site. It creates more capabilities for the crane, from lifting heavier loads to easier movement on the job site. Only four bolts and a cable plug have to be released to disconnect the ballast pallet, so it can be done quickly.

Both the Liebherr LR 11000 and Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 are actively working jobs across the ALL Family footprint.

