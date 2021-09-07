Kelly Durhm

The Texas Asphalt Pavement Association recently announced the passing of industry leader Kelly Durham, who lost his battle to COVID-19 on Aug. 19, 2021.

TXAPA released the following statement:

"Durham led an honest and happy life serving his nation in the United States Army for 10 years. He continued his career serving the Texas Heavy Highway and Asphalt Industry and organizations. His experience in heavy equipment sales built a solid foundation and relationships turned to friendships for many miles across the state of Texas.

"His involvement with industry leaders and organizations helped him create, build and sustain his own business. In 2004, he opened the doors of K.L. Durham Construction, also known as Performance Equipment Service. His goal was to create a legacy for his three children and grandchildren to carry on and create a life he was proud of and that would provide for himself and his wife Donna. He certainly achieved those goals.

"Performance Equipment Service is rolling into its 17th year of business as a premier milling and soil stabilization subcontractor. All three children are running day-to-day operations and plan to continue developing and growing the business to carry out the legacy that Kelly worked so hard for.

"Durham truly was one of a kind, a remarkable man who took care of his family, friends, employees and the industry he truly loved.

"He will be dearly missed throughout our industry, our friends and most certainly his family. His three children, Kendall, Lauren and Dustin Durham, encourage and welcome friends, industry partners and organizations to reach out to Performance Equipment Service to help carry on his legacy.

"In lieu of flowers or cards, please feel free to make donations to one of the following charities that Kelly held near to his heart: Promised Land Outdoors Texas; Stick Horses and Capes; and Headwaters for Heroes."

