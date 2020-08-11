TxDOT Awards Grant to Upgrade Port of Corpus Christi

The funds will be used for a project to make safety improvements to the Joe Fulton Trade Corridor and Rincon Road leading to the Rincon Industrial Complex.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has awarded a $5.4 million safety improvement grant to the Port of Corpus Christi.

The funds will be used for a project to make safety improvements to the Joe Fulton Trade Corridor and Rincon Road leading to the Rincon Industrial Complex, port officials said in a press release.

The funding comes from the Port Access Program, which is designed to improve safety and fluidity of roads around Texas seaports.

Significant growth in recent years along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Inner Harbor — including additional rail infrastructure — has resulted in the need for a new frontage road south of the rail corridor that parallels the Joe Fulton Corridor to maintain vehicle safety and mobility, port officials said.

The port has made significant capital investments to the Rincon Industrial Complex, one of the newest facilities targeting breakbulk cargo such as wind energy components, military cargo and steel pipe. The capex projects included the construction of 40 acres of flexible cargo storage space and 12,000 feet of rail to accommodate liquid transloading and processing of breakbulk cargo.

The TxDOT improvements will enhance truck mobility, highway connectivity and safety, including the addition of intelligent transportation systems components.

"The Rincon Road and Joe Fulton Corridor improvements continue to enhance our customers' ability to move their goods to market safely and competitively," said Sean Strawbridge, the port's chief executive officer.

The Port of Corpus Christi is served by BNSF Railway Co., Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad, as well as a Genesee & Wyoming Inc.-operated short line and the port's own rail line, Corpus Christi Rail Terminal.