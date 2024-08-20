List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    TxDOT Earns Award From WASHTO for SH 146 Project

    TxDOT wins Safety award at the 2024 WASHTO conference for the SH 146 Expansion Project, a $217 million venture that addressed design flaws, improved traffic flow, added pedestrian and cyclist facilities, and created a hurricane evacuation route. The project team, including TxDOT designers, engineers, contractors, and community partners, collaborated to enhance safety, mobility, and economic benefits for road users and local communities.

    Tue August 20, 2024 - West Edition #17
    TxDOT


    The hardware went to TxDOT’s $217 million State Highway 146 Expansion Project, which included the construction of a 2.1-mi. express bridge as well as sidewalks, shared-used lanes and a mile-long bike lane.
    Photo courtesy of TxDOT
    The hardware went to TxDOT’s $217 million State Highway 146 Expansion Project, which included the construction of a 2.1-mi. express bridge as well as sidewalks, shared-used lanes and a mile-long bike lane.

    At the 2024 WASHTO conference in Omaha, Neb., TxDOT was presented with the award for Safety by America's Transportation Awards.

    The hardware went to TxDOT's $217 million State Highway 146 Expansion Project, which included the construction of a 2.1-mile express bridge as well as sidewalks, shared-used lanes, and a mile-long bike lane.

    "The purpose of this project was to address design deficiencies on the roadway that greatly impacted the safety and mobility of the corridor and the economy of surrounding communities," said Jamal Elahi, TxDOT Houston District area engineer. "Such communities had a lack of hurricane evacuation routes, lack of pedestrian/bicycle facilities, increased congestion, and more.

    The new express bridge diverts high-speed, freight traffic from local lanes, improving traffic situations in local areas with schools, businesses and residents. It also provides a reliable, high-capacity evacuation route in the event of hurricanes for coastal communities.

    SH 146 runs through Seabrook and Kemah, popular tourist destinations that welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. To increase safety for pedestrians, cyclists and golf cart users, a 14-foot-wide shared used lane was added to the frontage roads and arterial lanes as well as sidewalks.

    TxDOT also partnered with the cities of Kemah and Seabrook to build a 14-foot-wide, 1-mile-long bikeway with barrier protection.

    This year, America's Transportation Awards introduced Safety as a new category, aimed to celebrate projects that were initiated to address safety concerns and successfully did so.

    "I felt incredibly proud of the team that delivered this project," Elahi said. "From the TxDOT designers at the Houston District, to the area engineers and project managers who have managed it, to the CEI team who inspected it, the contractor who built it and the communities who lived through it and supported the project.

    "This was truly a team effort and will provide long lasting safety, mobility and economic benefits to road users and communities."




    Today's top stories

    Longview Bridge and Road Build Replaces Two Texarkana Spans

    Stone Building Leads $50M Birmingham Amphitheater Project

    Crews Continue Five-Stage Plan to Upgrade I-90/I-495 Interchange Near Boston

    VIDEO: Bryan Furnace Crowned as First National Equipment League Champion

    Topcon Positioning Systems Announces Retirement Plan of Ray O'Connor, Appointment of Ivan Di Federico as New President, CEO

    Louisiana Ready to Proceed With Building $2.3B I-10/Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles

    VIDEO: ASV Launches New Generation RT-65 Compact Track Loader, Featuring Yanmar Power

    VIDEO: Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Line of Rubber Tracks



     

    Read more about...

    Awards safety TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation WASHTO







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA