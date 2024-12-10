TxDOT crews from Amarillo and Childress honored for exceptional service at the Texans Caring for Texans awards ceremony. Individuals recognized for responding to disasters, aiding children in need, serving their communities, and exemplifying strong work ethic and compassion.

From responding to tornadoes to inspiring their community, multiple Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) employees received the Texans Caring for Texans award.

Established in 1996, the award honors state employees who go above and beyond to serve their communities and the state of Texas. Multiple TxDOT crews from the Amarillo and Childress areas were honored at the annual Texans Caring for Texans ceremony at West Texas A&M University.

TxDOT's Motley County Maintenance crew earned the accolade for their response to a June 2023 tornado that struck the community of Matador.

From providing traffic control to sifting through rubble, they did it all. For months after the tornado, the dedicated team continued to work in a storm-damaged building, yet still served their community's needs

Childress area TxDOT crewmembers Randy Worley and Lance Rekieta received the award for their quick thinking in what was later discovered to be a dire situation for two children.

TxDOT's Val Gonzalez was honored for his service to the youth of the city of Memphis. A role model for the community, Gonzalez's leadership while working with young people on multiple projects around town presents an example of a strong work ethic.

TxDOT maintenance employee from the Childress area Billy Booker was recognized for going a step above for the traveling public. Whenever he sees someone in need, he is the first to lend a hand. His positive attitude is infectious and shows in all he does.

Devin White, a TxDOT employee in Amarillo, was recognized for his efforts for the nonprofit Against All Odds along with his wife, Amber. The nonprofit serves those who have aged out of the foster system and helps transition them to independent living.

Fellow TxDOT Amarillo employee Jamie Leavitt was honored for her work as an administrative assistant. Leavitt wears many hats in her position, managing open records requests, records retention, district travel and more. Each facet of these roles requires a lot of work and Leavitt does it with a heart of grace and a warm smile.

