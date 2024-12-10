TxDOT launches $28 million construction project on FM 2590 in Canyon and Amarillo area, addressing traffic congestion with new lights, turn lanes, drainage upgrades, and overlay operations. Expected completion in early 2027.

Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation A map depicts where the FM 2590 construction takes place.

A $28 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) construction project has started around Canyon and Amarillo on Farm-to-Market 2590, which also is known as VFW Road, newschannel10.com reported

The project runs from South State Loop 335 in Amarillo to U.S. 60 in Canyon on a stretch of road that averages 6,000 to 10,000 drivers daily, according to TxDOT.

The contractor is J. Lee Milligan Inc. of Amarillo.

The project's scope includes traffic light installations and right and left turn lanes at the Country Club Road, Hunsley Road, Lair Road (Farm-to-Market 2219) and McCormick Road intersections. Crews also will work on drainage upgrades and overlay operations, newschannel10.com said.

"I know that especially in the busy times, the cars get backed up so far and also turning, I think the speed limit is 55 miles an hour there, so when you stop to turn on McCormick off of VFW and Soncy it gets pretty dangerous. So a light and a turning lane is definitely needed," Jordon Snider, owner of Sticky Chikky, told newschannel.10

TxDOT is amid multiple projects in its Amarillo District, but said, "one of the biggest factors is funding, when it becomes available and the deadline to use it."

"Whenever it comes to all at once and we do see that quite a bit, we get that question a lot, we do see that comment a lot. It's a matter of timing and funding and contractor availability so it's kind of a multi-pronged aspect. If we don't use it then we might not see it again and some projects may fall by the wayside that are much needed," said Jason Britsch, a TxDOT spokesperson.

The project on VFW is expected to be completed in early 2027, newschannel10.com reported.

