The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced the selection of Brandye Hendrickson as the department's new deputy executive director. She is filling the position vacated by Marc Williams, who became TxDOT executive director on June 1. Hendrickson, who has extensive transportation experience on the state and national levels, is currently deputy director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). She begins her new role at TxDOT July 19.

Hendrickson served much of her career in various roles within the Indiana Department of Transportation, including leading the agency as commissioner in a CEO capacity from 2015 to 2017. She successfully championed efforts to streamline and improve the delivery of transportation projects, fostered collaboration and promoted innovation.

As deputy director of AASHTO, Hendrickson most recently worked on critical legislative initiatives that included COVID relief funding for state DOTs and key legislative efforts for transportation funding. She led development efforts for AASHTO's Strategic Plan and increased focus for the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Brandye join the TxDOT family in this important role," said Williams. "Her demonstrated experience in the areas of operations, policy, people and project funding are going to help us take TxDOT to a new level as we fulfill our mission of Connecting You with Texas. Her breadth of transportation expertise and leadership will serve Texas well."

From 2017 to 2019, Hendrickson served as acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). At FHWA, Hendrickson led development of policy and programs around the administration's safety, infrastructure, innovation and accountability goals.

"Brandye has a proven track record as a leader in transportation with her background as commissioner serving as CEO of the State of Indiana Department of Transportation, then serving as acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration in Washington, D.C., and we couldn't be more pleased to have her join us at TxDOT," said J. Bruce Bugg Jr., chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission. "There are many conversations in Washington around the need for continued road and bridge investment and related infrastructure improvements. Brandye's expertise will help us navigate those important discussions and decisions going forward as we focus on executing and delivering Texas transportation infrastructure solutions for the people of Texas."

"It is my honor to have the opportunity to join such an amazing and well-respected team of professionals," Hendrickson said. "I look forward to working together to advance a transportation system that enhances the quality of life of all Texans."

Hendrickson has served on multiple transportation boards and is a recognized leader for her contributions to the transportation industry.

