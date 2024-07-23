List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    TxDOT Seeking Opinions On $100B Transportation Plan

    TxDOT is seeking public input on its $104.2 billion 10-year transportation plan to improve safety, reduce congestion, and enhance connectivity across Texas. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for July 31 and comments can be submitted until August 5. The UTP outlines projects in roadways, public transportation, rail, and more.

    Tue July 23, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    CEG


    The draft 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) proposes $104.2 billion in transportation spending, making it the second year in a row that the UTP plan exceeds $100 billion.
    Photo courtesy of TxDOT
    The draft 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) proposes $104.2 billion in transportation spending, making it the second year in a row that the UTP plan exceeds $100 billion.
    The draft 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) proposes $104.2 billion in transportation spending, making it the second year in a row that the UTP plan exceeds $100 billion.   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT) TxDOT is offering comments during a virtual public hearing on Wed., July 31, at 2 p.m.   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT) The draft 2025 UTP public comment period ends Monday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. (CDT).   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT)

    To help keep a thriving Texas economy moving, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is drafting a record-breaking 10-year transportation plan and the public is invited to weigh in on potential projects in communities across the state.

    The draft 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) proposes $104.2 billion in transportation spending, making it the second year in a row that the UTP plan exceeds $100 billion.

    The UTP provides a road map to help develop projects around Texas to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The UTP also addresses public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight and international trade and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity. TxDOT works with its transportation partners to identify projects to be included in the UTP and updates it every year.

    "The UTP serves as TxDOT's strategic 10-year blueprint for advancing projects statewide," said Executive Director Marc Williams. "Collaborating with our transportation partners and communities ensures that we continue connecting you with Texas while prioritizing safety, delivery, innovation and stewardship."

    TxDOT is offering comments during a virtual public hearing on Wed., July 31, at 2 p.m. (CDT). The public may join the meetings virtually by phone or online at TxDOT.gov.

    The draft 2025 UTP public comment period ends Monday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. (CDT). To learn more about different ways to comment, visit the UTP Public Involvement webpage. Both the public meeting and hearing presentations will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time. An online comment form link is also available for submission in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    Public comments and feedback are important in developing the plan. Available in English and Spanish, the UTP Fact Sheet provides an overview of the program.

    The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP annually in accordance with Texas state law at its August commission meeting and publishes the approved UTP on TxDOT.gov.

    Photo courtesy of TxDOT




