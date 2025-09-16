In August, TxDOT made significant progress on key projects across Texas, including rebuilding the Cow Creek Bridge in just 29 days, breaking ground on the Cedar Park frontage road project, opening the Westlake Drive bridge in Austin, and implementing tech upgrades for safety on I-30. These milestones signify the agency's commitment to enhancing infrastructure, mobility, and public safety statewide.

Texas Department of Transportation photo TxDOT broke ground in August 2025 on the U.S. 183 frontage roads project, which will add two nontolled lanes on both sides of the 183A Toll Road between Ranch to Market Road 1431 and Avery Ranch Boulevard.

From breaking ground on long-awaited projects to completing critical emergency repairs ahead of schedule, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) had a landmark month in August, advancing efforts to modernize infrastructure and improve safety across the state.

Cow Creek Bridge Rebuilt in 29 Days

After being washed away by deadly floods over the Fourth of July weekend, the Cow Creek Bridge — linking Lago Vista, Marble Falls and Cedar Park — was rebuilt in just 29 days, well ahead of the original September deadline.

TxDOT awarded a $4 million emergency contract to Hunter Industries, who began work on July 21 and finished construction before the end of August.

The new bridge features a taller, wider and more resilient design, with improved travel lanes and shoulders to better withstand future flood events.

Gov. Greg Abbott joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the rapid response.

Cedar Park Frontage Road Gap

A major milestone for Cedar Park and surrounding communities came as TxDOT broke ground on the U.S. 183 frontage roads project, which will add two nontolled lanes on both sides of the 183A Toll Road between Ranch to Market Road 1431 and Avery Ranch Boulevard.

The $139 million project also will include a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting to the existing trailhead.

Construction began in July and is expected to wrap up in 2029.

Austin's Westlake Drive Bridge

TxDOT opened the new Westlake Drive bridge over Loop 360 in Austin as part of a $72.1 million corridor improvement initiative. The upgrade restores critical east-west connectivity and includes nonsignalized U-turns for improved mobility.

The bridge is one of several intersection upgrades planned along Loop 360, a corridor known for high traffic volumes and congestion.

I-30 Tech Upgrades in East Texas

In Bowie and Titus counties, TxDOT is rolling out new dynamic message signs and closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras along I-30, enhancing driver safety and traffic monitoring capabilities.

"These signs can display alerts, warnings and real-time updates," said Christina Trowler, TxDOT Atlanta District director of transportation operations.

Work will begin in October and is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Panola, Upshur Counties Set for Safety Improvements

More than 25 mi. of rural highway in Panola and Upshur counties will soon benefit from new safety features designed to reduce the severity of crashes involving vehicles that leave the roadway.

The improvements will be made to:

• State Highway 43 (Panola County)

• State Highway 155 and State Highway 300 (Upshur County)

Work is expected to start in October and last just over a year.

"These safety features are designed to reduce the severity of traffic crashes when vehicles leave the roadway," said TxDOT Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise.

TxDOT's recent work reflects the agency's continued focus on resilience, efficiency and public safety — with projects ranging from long-planned mobility expansions to fast-paced disaster response. As Texas continues to grow, these efforts are laying the groundwork for a more connected and secure transportation future.

Story by Ryan LaFontaine of the Texas Department of Transportation.

