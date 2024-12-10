The $802M I-30 project in Dallas led by TxDOT, split into segments, aims to expand and improve the interstate from Bass Pro Drive to Hunt County line. The construction includes new frontage roads and bridges over Lake Ray Hubbard. SEMA and Williams Brothers are the main contractors for the project, with completion of various segments slated for the coming years.

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation An I-30 frontage road under construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) $802 million Interstate 30 improvement/expansion project in Dallas and Rockwall counties is pressing forward with SEMA Construction Inc. completing Segment 1 in August and Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc. working on Segments 2 and 3 simultaneously.

The project widens I-30 from Bass Pro Drive to the Hunt County line and adds continuous frontage roads, including across Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall County.

"The current configuration is inadequate to handle traffic congestion and population growth and results in bottlenecks and road closures when there is an incident on the lake bridge," said Madison Schein, a TxDOT public information officer. "Adding separate frontage road bridges and expanding the main lanes means traffic can continue to cross the lake if an incident has closed or limited general-purpose lanes."

The last full reconstruction of I-30 in Rockwall County occurred in 1995.

"When construction is completed, the relocation of ramps and addition of the frontage roads over the lake should provide a system better capable of handling the increase in capacity," Schein said.

The project is funded through the Texas Clear Lanes Program.

SEMA started working on the $142 million Segment 1 in July 2021, which covers the area from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road.

Crews widened I-30 from three to four lanes in each direction, constructed one-way frontage roads with a maximum of three lanes in each direction, made Bayside Drive bridge and ramp modifications, and built the Dalrock Road interchange.

SEMA is finalizing the work, configuring off-ramps and roadways for final alignment.

Williams Brothers started work on Segment 2 ($317 million), from Dalrock Road to State Highway 205, in March 2023, with a planned completion in January 2027. Crews are widening I-30 from three to four lanes in each direction, constructing continuous frontage roads and making ramp modifications.

Work continues with the eastbound frontage road, and crews started construction on the westbound frontage road, the Horizon Bridge replacement and the Farm-to-Market 740 bridge widening.

The $343 million Segment 3 started in September 2023. The construction zone goes from State Highway 205 to the Hunt County line.

Crews are reconstructing and widening the four main lanes to six, reconstructing frontage roads, constructing new interchanges and reconstructing existing ones.

Work continues on the frontage roads and main lane reconstruction between Farm-to-Market 35 and Farm-to-Market 2642 at Royse City. The construction of frontage road bridges over Sabine Creek and Sabine Creek Relief has begun, as has the frontage road and main lane reconstruction between FM 35 and John King Boulevard.

A considerable amount of materials — including prefabricated — are being used.

For Segment 1, there are 185 columns on the eastbound frontage road bridge and 166 columns on the westbound frontage road bridge; 944,176 sq. ft. of bridge deck, which is about the same area as more than 16 American football fields; and 73,760 sq. ft. of concrete paving.

For Segment 2, there are 370 columns on the eastbound frontage road and 360 columns on the westbound frontage road bridge, and 742,394 sq. ft. of bridge deck. Segment 3 requires 372,799 sq. ft. of bridge deck, 9.38 miles of drill shafts and 897,220 sq. ft. of concrete paving.

In all, there will be 1,089 columns for the four frontage road bridges over Lake Ray Hubbard. In addition, Segment 1 has 76,331 ft. drill shaft foundations placed in the ground, with the deepest drill shaft being 110 ft.

"Approximately 17,132 cu. yds. of material will be dredged from the existing lake bottom to offset the space taken in the lake by construction," Schein said.

The project was designed by Bridgefarmer and Associates, which considered that close to 40,000 vehicles a day used the corridor before the construction.

"Design challenges included widening part of the main lanes of I-30 built partially on a causeway," Schein said. "Designers utilize a longitudinal cap design that minimizes deflection and can match the existing pavement edge more easily."

The new mainlines and frontage lanes are concrete based.

With SEMA nearly done, Williams Brothers crews are taking center stage and, by taking on two segments, can maximize the use of its crews and equipment.

"The biggest challenge with the land portion of Phases 2 and 3 is the length of the project," Schein said. "At 12 miles and with 16 bridge structures being built or widened, crews are on schedule and moving along the corridor. This is a tight work zone, especially in the urban areas. Upgrades to drainage systems and adding closed drainage systems to many areas of the frontage road will require underground infrastructure.

"TxDOT and the general contractors work well together. This is important to making the job successful," she added. "Crews work both in the night and day depending on what work needs to be done."

The road work is based on excavation, the installation of embankments and drainage, subgrade treatment, and the pouring of the concrete surface. Construction of the bridges is based on drilling shafts, installing columns, and placing pre-cast caps and beams. With those in place, pre-cast deck panels are installed, followed by the pouring of the decks and the placing of guard rails.

Busy days had many SEMA crews on-site, and Williams Brothers has many people on-site, including subcontractors.

While TxDOT does not have the final tally of amounts used, excavated materials consist primarily of concrete, rebar and asphalt.

"Both SEMA and Williams Brothers operate concrete batch plants," Schein said, "however subcontractors may utilize local suppliers to provide concrete."

SEMA and Williams Brothers buy and rent equipment from local and regional dealerships. To ensure that benchmarks are met, mechanics are stationed on-site and brought in to help when needed for everyday wear and tear repairs and routine maintenance. CEG

Irwin Rapoport A journalist who started his career at a weekly community newspaper, Irwin Rapoport has written about construction and architecture for more than 15 years, as well as a variety of other subjects, such as recycling, environmental issues, business supply chains, property development, pulp and paper, agriculture, solar power and energy, and education. Getting the story right and illustrating the hard work and professionalism that goes into completing road, bridge, and building projects is important to him. A key element of his construction articles is to provide readers with an opportunity to see how general contractors and departments of transportation complete their projects and address challenges so that lessons learned can be shared with a wider audience. Rapoport has a BA in History and a Minor in Political Science from Concordia University. His hobbies include hiking, birding, cycling, reading, going to concerts and plays, hanging out with friends and family, and architecture. He is keen to one day write an MA thesis on military and economic planning by the Great Powers prior to the start of the First World War.

