United’s Westbrook, Herman and Houlton, Maine, construction and forestry locations will deploy a focused team dedicated exclusively to the sales and support of the Wirtgen Group products and operate a parts and service technician hub. This team of Wirtgen Group specialists includes industry and product experts as well as technicians and parts personnel who understand the business and the sense of urgency required to support the Road and Mineral Technology markets.

Effective Nov. 1, 2022, United Construction & Forestry will become the distributor of Wirtgen Group products for the entire state of Maine.

This expands United Construction & Forestry's current Wirtgen Group distributorship, which includes the Massachusetts, New Hampshire and the Springfield, Vt., markets.

In 2017, John Deere acquired the Wirtgen Group, headquartered in Germany. The Wirtgen Group has four premium brands: Wirtgen, Vögele, Hamm and Kleemann across the entire road construction sector spanning milling, processing, mixing, paving, compaction and rehabilitation. The Wirtgen Group's highly complementary product portfolio enhances John Deere's existing construction equipment offering and establishes Deere as an industry leader in global road and mineral construction, according to the company.

Mark Kuhn, president of United Construction & Forestry, said, "Everyone at United is absolutely delighted to represent and be able to expand and offer Wirtgen Group products to our customers in Maine. The Wirtgen Group's superb reputation of market-leading products and their legacy of technology and innovation has helped many customers succeed in the road construction industry. We at United take pride in this opportunity and will make sure this success continues with our dedicated support teams, as it has in our Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont markets."

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com and www.unitedcf.com.

