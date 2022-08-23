The home of the 2021 national champion Georgia Bulldogs will soon get some upgrades.

A year after the university's talent-laden football squad crushed Alabama to win the national championship game, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul the southside of Sanford Stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs' fans to get around during games. In addition, more suites are to be built for premium donors.

University System of Georgia regents voted earlier in August to give its go-ahead to the improvement plan, which will be paid for with private donations and a loan to the private UGA Athletic Association.

Construction on the first phase is slated to begin after the upcoming 2022 football season, WSB Radio in Atlanta reported, followed by the second phase getting under way as soon as the 2023 season concludes.

The work will begin with construction of a new connection to Sanford Drive at Gillis Bridge for easier fan access to the 92,000-seat stadium, creation of an adjacent plaza space, and a significant widening of the 100 level concourse.

It also would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks, and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities.

UGA President Jere Morehead called the upgrades "long overdue."

"We're improving the ability of our fans to get in and out of the stadium, to have better services, to really improve the overall fan experience," Morehead told The Associated Press after the regent committee approved the work. "So, it's all focused on the fans, which are the lifeblood of college football."

The second phase would build a new 154-seat press box on the southwest corner of stadium, plus add six new suites with a total of 125 seats and convert the existing press facility into expanded club space for donors with 270 seats. That part of the project also has been designed to include more restrooms and a new elevator on the stadium's upper level.

"We've always had a tremendous demand for premium seating," Morehead said. "This isn't going to meet that demand, but it is one more step in addressing [it]."

University regents also approved a $26.7 million plan to replace the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility, built in 1979. The new building is to include six indoor tennis courts, up from the current four. UGA officials said having six courts would allow the university to bid for NCAA tournaments.

The new tennis center will be funded with private donations, WSB Radio noted.

