Officials including Gov. Dan McKee visited the University of Rhode Island (URI) recently to push for voters to pass a $100 million bond question Nov. 8 they said would make URI's Bay Campus in Narragansett a leader in efforts to grow the state's blue economy.

McKee joined URI President Marc B. Parlange at a kick-off event on the university's Bay Campus to tout Question 1, authorizing spending that would build and modernize facilities at the satellite campus in Rhode Island's South County.

In 2018, voters approved a $45 million bond referendum that launched Phase 1 construction. The upcoming bond, if approved, would launch Phase 2, designed to create more transformational changes to the Bay Campus, including new buildings and green spaces. Several aging marine science and engineering buildings and laboratories that dot the hillside campus with sweeping views of Narragansett Bay would be replaced with a modern ocean engineering complex if the bond were to pass.

"Rhode Islanders have a generational opportunity to position [the state] and New England as the global leader in a new blue economy with URI as the engine that fuels that activity," Parlange said. "With the support of this bond, URI can create a thriving, modern Bay Campus that will spur critical job creation and economic development, drive innovation, and create sustainable and equitable career opportunities for all Rhode Islanders."

The bond question is one of three appearing on the statewide ballot in November. The spending requests total $641 million and include $250 million for Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million in "Green Economy" bonds.

Interest on the URI Bay Campus project would bring its total cost to more than $160 million, the university noted on its online news service.

Construction is expected to be complete, and the project ready for use, by September 2026. URI estimates that the useful life of the Bay Campus improvements will be about 50 years.

URI Marine Sciences Investments ‘No-Brainer'

McKee said the work would represent a stake in URI as the state's flagship research institution.

"This investment in the Narragansett Bay Campus will help us continue to be a leader in the blue economy, leveraging partnerships with industry leaders, advancing scientific knowledge of our oceans, and creating good paying jobs in the process," the governor said. "So, let's support this bond. I will be voting yes. I will be asking everyone to follow my lead. We can afford it and it's a good investment for the state of Rhode Island."

Michael F. Sabitoni, president of the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, called investment in marine sciences in the Ocean State a "no-brainer."

"I have been around a long time on a lot of different bond questions," he said. "I echo what the governor said. This is not just a one-off. This is a plan to continue investments that make sense. Yes, we can afford it, but we can't afford not to do this."

Rhode Island's blue economy, which includes the defense industry, tourism, marine trades, fisheries and soon, offshore wind, generates more than $5 billion every year, according to URI figures. By 2030, that total is projected to double to $10 billion.

"The scientific discoveries and commercial applications being developed at URI are helping to address global issues including climate change and food security, support the blue economy, and generate revenue for the state," commented Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce President Laurie White.

She added that the state must "double down" and ensure that the Bay Campus has world-class labs and academic facilities that meet the standards of competing research institutions.

"Rhode Island cannot afford to fall behind at a time when others are charging full steam ahead," White said.

Today's top stories