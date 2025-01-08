Construction has started on the U.S. 259 Hochatown Boulevard project in Oklahoma. The $30 million project will result in a four-lane highway with pedestrian features. Local community input was crucial in planning the improvements to address safety concerns and traffic needs.

Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Transportation A map of the three phases of the U.S. 59 project at Hochatown, Okla.

Construction began on the 2.3 mi., nearly $30 million U.S. 259 Hochatown Boulevard project in McCurtain County, Okla., that will ultimately result in a four-lane highway with a center turn lane, sidewalks and crosswalks, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission Awarded the project to C-Gawf Construction of Henryetta, Okla. The project is estimated to be completed in October 2026.

Activity began the week of Dec. 30, 2024, along U.S. 259 between State Highway 259A North and State Highway 259A South as crews set a staging area then begin clearing operations along the highway, weather permitting, before utility and dirt work.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project and the highway will not be closed to local or through traffic.

"The community has been outstanding on giving us their input on this corridor. They know that with substantial growth in the area there's a need for additional lanes and added pedestrian features and to address safety issues. We want to provide drivers with a comprehensive, modern system while keeping the main street feel," Oklahoma Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Brian Taylor said.

The next project in the sequence is the northern segment between SH 259A North and Golf Course Road. It is tentatively scheduled in the eight-year construction work plan for fiscal 2026.

A third project will explore the needs of U.S. 259 from SH 259A South to Fifth Street in Broken Bow, tentatively scheduled for 2029.

"We're excited to get this project under way and appreciate the community's willingness to work with us," said District Engineer Anthony Echelle, who is responsible for the oversight of construction and maintenance projects in southeastern Oklahoma.

When talks of improvements to the U.S.-259 corridor began in 2021, there were concerns about addressing safety needs, the project's footprint and being sensitive to the area's businesses, development patterns and the unique tourism attractions.

The department helped establish a local advisory committee consisting of appointees of local legislators, tribal leaders and county and city officials to capture ideas and identify critical needs for U.S.-259 improvements in the area when Hochatown was still unincorporated. The department has since spent $1.5 million on an interim traffic signal project at four locations and has held multiple public meetings and presentations to facilitate community engagement.

