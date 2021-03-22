The red line shows plans to redesign U.S. 501 in downtown Myrtle Beach. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Three projects in South Carolina from Conway to Myrtle Beach could change the way U.S. Highway 501 looks and functions over the course of the next three years.

The latest construction to widen U.S. 501 began in February at Gardner Lacy Road, according to Pete Poore with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Construction of the southbound widening project from Gardner Lacy Road to SC Route 31 is expected to be complete by summer 2023. A third project on U.S. 501 from Gardner Lacy Road to SC 544 will subsequently begin in the fall of 2022, Poore said, which would widen U.S. 501 to six lanes.

The effort is funded by Horry County's RIDE III Sales Tax and is currently in the preliminary engineering phase of work. Right-of-way acquisitions are scheduled to begin this spring.

As the city of Myrtle Beach works to revitalize its downtown area, a portion of U.S. 501 will be redesigned. SCDOT maps show the route at Broadway Street will continue east to 7th Avenue North, making U.S. 501 intersect with North Kings Highway.

Full construction is expected to begin in early 2023, Poore said.

"These road projects are important for our growing community and we look forward to the completion of these projects and the additional traffic relief they will provide for our residents and visitors," said Kelly Moore, a spokesperson of Horry County.

In addition to the U.S. 501 construction, county officials expect the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project to be complete by early July. That $54.7 million project will expand the road to four lanes from River Oaks Drive to Gateway Drive.

By May 1, other sections of roads and streets within the city of Myrtle Beach are expected to be repaved, including:

Robert Grissom Parkway from 21st Avenue North to 29th Avenue North.

Greens Boulevard from 21st Avenue North to Mohawk Drive.

Osceola Street from Mohawk Drive to Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Louise Drive from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane.

Oleander Drive from 38th Avenue North to 48th Avenue North.

North Oak Street from First Avenue to Main Street (U.S. 501).

South Oak Street from Collins Avenue to First Avenue.

