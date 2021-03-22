Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

U.S. 501 Makeover in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Begins to Take Shape

Mon March 22, 2021 - Southeast Edition
CEG


The red line shows plans to redesign U.S. 501 in downtown Myrtle Beach. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
The red line shows plans to redesign U.S. 501 in downtown Myrtle Beach. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Three projects in South Carolina from Conway to Myrtle Beach could change the way U.S. Highway 501 looks and functions over the course of the next three years.

The latest construction to widen U.S. 501 began in February at Gardner Lacy Road, according to Pete Poore with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Construction of the southbound widening project from Gardner Lacy Road to SC Route 31 is expected to be complete by summer 2023. A third project on U.S. 501 from Gardner Lacy Road to SC 544 will subsequently begin in the fall of 2022, Poore said, which would widen U.S. 501 to six lanes.

The effort is funded by Horry County's RIDE III Sales Tax and is currently in the preliminary engineering phase of work. Right-of-way acquisitions are scheduled to begin this spring.

As the city of Myrtle Beach works to revitalize its downtown area, a portion of U.S. 501 will be redesigned. SCDOT maps show the route at Broadway Street will continue east to 7th Avenue North, making U.S. 501 intersect with North Kings Highway.

Full construction is expected to begin in early 2023, Poore said.

"These road projects are important for our growing community and we look forward to the completion of these projects and the additional traffic relief they will provide for our residents and visitors," said Kelly Moore, a spokesperson of Horry County.

In addition to the U.S. 501 construction, county officials expect the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project to be complete by early July. That $54.7 million project will expand the road to four lanes from River Oaks Drive to Gateway Drive.

By May 1, other sections of roads and streets within the city of Myrtle Beach are expected to be repaved, including:

  • Robert Grissom Parkway from 21st Avenue North to 29th Avenue North.
  • Greens Boulevard from 21st Avenue North to Mohawk Drive.
  • Osceola Street from Mohawk Drive to Mr. Joe White Avenue.
  • Louise Drive from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane.
  • Oleander Drive from 38th Avenue North to 48th Avenue North.
  • North Oak Street from First Avenue to Main Street (U.S. 501).
  • South Oak Street from Collins Avenue to First Avenue.



Today's top stories

Peachtree Creek Bridge Gets Its $20M Upgrade

Multiyear Partnership With the Caterpillar Foundation Will Support Expanded Veteran Workforce Development Initiative

VIDEO: Diverging Diamond Interchange Begins to Shine in Tennessee

Data Reveals Federal Investment Helped Advance 22,000 Highway Improvement Projects in 2020

High-Tech New Jersey College Campus on Fort Monmouth Nears Finish Line

State Officials Postpone $40M Project in Davis County

Alabama Hopes New Overpass Will Improve Safety Near Decatur

Utahraptor State Park Under Consideration at Cost of $25M



 

Read more about...

Infrastructure Roadwork SCDOT South Carolina South Carolina Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo