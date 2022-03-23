US Service Group (USSG), a New York based industrial services company, has acquired Walker Crane & Rigging Corp. of Plainville, Conn.

Established in 1883, Walker is one of the premier crane, rigging and transportation operations in Connecticut providing rigging and logistics solutions to a diverse client base throughout the United States. Walker operates out of a 130,000 sq. ft. facility located approximately 30 minutes southwest of Hartford, Conn.

With the acquisition of Walker, USSG continues its strategy of building an industry leading national rigging, machinery moving and warehousing business. Along with ABLE Rigging Contractors and Transcope Services, USSG now consists of three separate operating businesses focused on providing rigging and machinery moving services to a diverse customer base including many Fortune 500 and top construction companies in the United States. A number of other companies are in discussions about becoming part of USSG.

"Acquiring Walker strengthen's USSG's presence in the New England region and expands our network of rigging and logistics services into this attractive market," said Steve Laganas, USSG founder and CEO.

"We are very pleased that Walker is now part of USSG. With Walker's history and stellar reputation, our plan is to see USSG continue to grow and prosper as we add equipment, services and additional high quality employees to the team."

About Walker Crane & Rigging Corp.

Established in 1883, Walker Crane & Rigging Corp. provides crane, rigging and machinery moving, along with warehousing and heavy hauling services. It specializes in transportation throughout North America. Specific services include: plant relocation and in-plant rigging, steel fabrication and millwright service, export and domestic skidding and crating, transformer installation and removal, modular building construction services and set crews, local and long-distance trucking and heavy hauling, industrial storage and warehousing with 15 and 30-ton overhead bridge cranes.

About Transcope Services

Begun in 1964, Transcope Services is a fully licensed ICC carrier specializing in transportation, warehousing, logistics, distribution and consulting. Transcope serves primarily the elevator, escalator and moving walks industry. It partners with industry leading domestic and international elevator and escalator companies on projects throughout the New York, New Jersey metro area. Transcope receives elevator and escalator equipment from manufacturers in its clean, climate-controlled warehouse for storage and timely delivery to customer job sites.

About ABLE Rigging Contractors

ABLE Rigging Contractors has been a trusted provider of rigging services for more than two decades, specializing in industrial rigging, tower crane and derrick services, construction, machinery moving and warehousing.

