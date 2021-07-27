Monarch Tractor accelerates the adoption of sustainable farming practices by helping farmers achieve environmental and economic goals. (Business Wire photo)

Monarch Tractor will deploy its fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor at Hopville Farms in Oregon.

Funded through the USDA's Conservation Innovation Grant program, the tractor will be utilized to automate specific blueberry field maintenance tasks in an effort to reduce the use of diesel fuels while improving farming productivity. Additionally, in cooperation with Oregon State University, Hopville Farms and Monarch Tractor will work together to create a platform for field data collection that is expected to improve agronomy practices.

"Monarch Tractor continues to accelerate the adoption of sustainable farming practices by helping farmers achieve environmental and economic goals," said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO, Monarch Tractor.

"With the support of the USDA, we are excited to team up with Hopville Farms and further our commitment to innovation in the agriculture sector."

Monarch Tractor and Hopville Farms' strategic alliance was made possible through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The organization selected Hopville Farms for funding under the Conservation Innovation Grant program to integrate and test Monarch Tractor's autonomous electric tractor.

"Monarch Tractor is an ideal partner due to its collaborative approach to solving the issues facing farmers today," said Jim Hoffmann, owner, Hopville Farms. "We're eager to implement Monarch's technology into our operation as its autonomous capabilities will help improve labor productivity, while electrification will reduce our carbon footprint."

The USDA Conservation Innovation Grant program is one of several funding opportunities available to farmers deploying Monarch Tractor for its unique, fully electric, driver-optional features. This approval for funding through the USDA adds to a growing list of funding awards for Monarch partnerships that includes California, Norway and New Zealand. Each program aims to improve agricultural operations through green and sustainable technology and best practices.

The Monarch Tractor is the first to offer a trifecta of electrification, automation and data analysis that empowers sustainable farming, increases efficiency and safety, and maximizes profitability for farmers.

For more information, visit www.monarchtractor.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

