Utah Board of Oil, Gas and Mining Taps New Member

La Vonne J. Garrison has been appointed to the Utah Board of Oil, Gas and Mining. She represents oil and gas interests.

Garrison recently retired as assistant director for Oil and Gas at the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) where she had been employed since 2000. For 20 years prior to that position, she was the regional land manager of a Rocky Mountain oil and gas company headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Her past oil and gas experience also includes work as an independent landman, a geologic transcriber and work with a petroleum engineer. Garrison has a B.A. from the University of Montana at Missoula. She is a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL), a past officer of the local chapter of AAPL and a retired member of the Public Lands Committee for the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC).