    Utah Construction Crews Repairing 62 Bridges This Summer

    Tue June 11, 2024 - West Edition #12
    UDOT


    UDOT will be repairing bridge decks on 32 bridges on I-15 in Salt Lake County.
    Photo courtesy of St. George Utah
    UDOT will be repairing bridge decks on 32 bridges on I-15 in Salt Lake County.
    UDOT will be repairing bridge decks on 32 bridges on I-15 in Salt Lake County.   (Photo courtesy of St. George Utah) The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will perform maintenance on 62 Salt Lake County bridges throughout the summer to address the impacts of recent severe winters and help keep them in good shape.   (Photo courtesy of UDOT)

    The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will perform maintenance on 62 Salt Lake County bridges throughout the summer to address the impacts of recent severe winters and help keep them in good shape.

    "The last two winters have been really hard on our bridges," UDOT Region Two Director Robert Stewart said. "These maintenance projects allow us to get the most out of these bridges, which not only saves us money, but gives drivers a better commute every day."

    Many of the bridges under construction in Salt Lake County this summer are nearly 40 years old. This summer's bridge maintenance work will cause traffic delays. The work includes:

    Airport Bridges

    Crews will extend the life of 19 bridges throughout Salt Lake County with several rehabilitation projects en route to Salt Lake International Airport. This includes bridges over I-80, Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road, SR-201 and SR-202. Drivers should expect ramp and bridge closures throughout the summer to accommodate this work. The work is expected to be completed in late summer 2024.

    3200 West Bridge Deck Replacement

    Later this summer, crews will demolish the two bridge decks on SR 201 at 3200 West and replace them with new, smoother driving surfaces. Drivers should expect delays of more than 30 minutes on SR 201 during peak travel times, as traffic will be detoured off and back on the highway via the 3200 West on- and off-ramps. 3200 West under the bridge is scheduled to be closed for approximately six months during construction. Construction is expected to start this summer and will require approximately six months to complete. Drivers are encouraged to take I-80, I-215, Redwood Road, 3500 South and other alternate routes to avoid delays.

    I-15 Bridge Work

    UDOT will be repairing bridge decks and fixing potholes on 32 bridges on I-15 in Salt Lake County from 400 North to 11400 South. UDOT crews also will replace the joints on six bridges in that area as well. Drivers should expect overnight and weekend lane closures through fall for these repairs.

    Bangerter Bridge Repairs

    Crews will be repairing bridges on Bangerter Highway between California Avenue and the airport. Bangerter will be reduced to one lane in each direction to accommodate this work.

    Photo courtesy of UDOT




