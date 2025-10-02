The UTCA held its annual convention in Atlantic City, N.J., Contractors explored over 100 exhibitors, heard keynote speaker Col. Mark Tillman, and witnessed leadership recognitions. Lisa Ballerini became the new president, and notable individuals received prestigious awards during the event.

The Utility & Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey (UTCA) held its annual convention Sept. 26-28, 2025, at the Borgata in Atlantic City, N.J. This year the association also celebrated its 60th anniversary.

During the convention's trade show exhibit on Sept. 26, contractor members and guests checked out more than 100 exhibitors touting their latest equipment offerings and services.

This year's keynote luncheon speaker was Col. Mark Tillman, who was the 12th presidential pilot and commander of Air Force One from 2001-2009. He famously piloted the aircraft during the Sept. 11 attacks and led the evacuation of the president. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years, flying the C-130 Hercules and later became the first pilot to fly the president into a war zone. Tillman retired as a colonel after a distinguished career marked by leadership and a commitment to the "Zero Fail" philosophy.

Also, during the keynote luncheon on Sept. 26, UTCA inducted Lisa Ballerini, president of Montana Construction, as the association's new president. In addition, Glenn Ely of PKF Mark III was named the Robert A. Briant Sr. 2025 memorial awardee, William J. Ruckert III of Provident Bank was named the Larry Gardner memorial awardee and Michael A. D'Annunzio of D'Annunzio & Sons was inducted into the 2025 New Jersey Construction Industry Hall of Fame. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories