    UTCANJ Holds Annual Convention in Atlantic City, N.J.

    The UTCA held its annual convention in Atlantic City, N.J., Contractors explored over 100 exhibitors, heard keynote speaker Col. Mark Tillman, and witnessed leadership recognitions. Lisa Ballerini became the new president, and notable individuals received prestigious awards during the event.

    October 2, 2025 - Northeast Edition #21

    CEG


    The Utility & Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey (UTCA) held its annual convention Sept. 26-28, 2025, at the Borgata in Atlantic City, N.J. This year the association also celebrated its 60th anniversary.

    During the convention's trade show exhibit on Sept. 26, contractor members and guests checked out more than 100 exhibitors touting their latest equipment offerings and services.

    This year's keynote luncheon speaker was Col. Mark Tillman, who was the 12th presidential pilot and commander of Air Force One from 2001-2009. He famously piloted the aircraft during the Sept. 11 attacks and led the evacuation of the president. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years, flying the C-130 Hercules and later became the first pilot to fly the president into a war zone. Tillman retired as a colonel after a distinguished career marked by leadership and a commitment to the "Zero Fail" philosophy.

    Also, during the keynote luncheon on Sept. 26, UTCA inducted Lisa Ballerini, president of Montana Construction, as the association's new president. In addition, Glenn Ely of PKF Mark III was named the Robert A. Briant Sr. 2025 memorial awardee, William J. Ruckert III of Provident Bank was named the Larry Gardner memorial awardee and Michael A. D'Annunzio of D'Annunzio & Sons was inducted into the 2025 New Jersey Construction Industry Hall of Fame. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

    Robert Vermane, vice president of Anselmi & DeCicco, grabbed $109 in his 20 seconds in the “Money Booth.” (CEG photo)
    (L-R): A large contingent from Hoffman Equipment included Steve Izzi, crane specialist; Robert Martini, territory manager; Van Pham, sales and marketing coordinator; Jeff Wroniuk, director of material processing; and Eric Seikel, senior vice president of sales marketing. (CEG photo)
    The Komatsu East team occupied a prime position at UTCA 2025. (CEG photo)
    UTCA 2025 attendees enjoyed a chicken luncheon during an awards ceremony that featured keynote speaker Col. Mark Tillman. (CEG photo)
    UTCA inducted Lisa Ballerini, president of Montana Construction, as the association’s new president. (Joseph M. Sharp/UTCA photo)
    Michael A. D’Annunzio of D’Annunzio & Sons was inducted into the 2025 New Jersey Construction Industry Hall of Fame. (Joseph M. Sharp/UTCA photo)
    This year’s keynote luncheon speaker was Col. Mark Tillman, who was the 12th presidential pilot and commander of Air Force One from 2001-2009. (Joseph M. Sharp/UTCA photo)
    Justine Cilona, rental manager, and Joseph McMenamin, branch manager, staffed the Company Wrench booth at UTCA’s 2025 annual convention. (CEG photo)
    Among the Ritchie Bros. representatives were Cindy Blevins (L), territory manager of Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and Nehal Selim, territory manager of northern New Jersey. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): JESCO was well represented at UTCA 2025 by Chuck Dull, chief operating officer; Steve Galoppo, territory manager; David Salzmann of Wirtgen Group; and Derrick Ward, precision construction manager. (CEG photo)
    Regional Territory Manager Nicole Mathew was all smiles at the TENNA booth. (CEG photo)
    Bruce Langan (L), New York and New Jersey regional sales manager, and Michael Langan, account manager, greeted both current and potential customers at the brightly colored Equipment Corp. of America booth. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): GT Mid Atlantic brought a team of Patrick Geiger, sales manager; Karen Gibison, government sales manager; and Bob Taormina, major accounts manager, to interact with the UTCA 2025 attendees. (CEG photo)
    Foley CAT held a prominent position on the exhibit floor at the UTCA 2025 annual convention. (CEG photo)
    Alonzo Bess (L), ITIC coordinator, and Tom Flynn, public relations representative, were on hand to tout the free services of New Jersey One Call for those with underground projects. (CEG photo)
    Bill McKinley of Cape Atlantic Detachment 194 Marine Corps League discussed the organization’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. (CEG photo)




