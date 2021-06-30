Equipmentdown-arrow
Utility Contractors Association of Conn. Celebrates 50th

Wed June 30, 2021 - Northeast Edition #14
Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut


The Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut (UCAC) gathered on June 12 with members, friends and industry leaders at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Conn., to celebrate its 50th anniversary. UCAC was founded in 1970 and remains the only association in Connecticut focused exclusively on the utility construction industry.

At the 50th Anniversary Celebration, Eric Giguere presented the keynote "Buried Alive," a recount of his near-death experience in a trench collapse. The keynote was sponsored by United Rentals. In addition, the CEO of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), Doug Carlson, addressed the audience and presented a plaque to UCAC's outgoing president, Kevin Plourde, commemorating UCAC's 50th Anniversary.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration also served as UCAC's annual meeting with the new slate of executive officers announced for the 2021-2023 term: President, David B. Duff (Suburban Sanitation); Vice President, David Stavens (Barber Utilities); Treasurer, Victor M. Serrambana, Jr., P.E. (VMS Construction); Secretary, Grant Gorczyca (Mizzy Construction).

The evening was a huge success with nearly 150 guests in attendance enjoying tours of the park, an amazing dinner, batting practice, a raffle and finally, in-person networking. UCAC was fortunate to have many companies supporting this event as sponsors including United Rentals, VMS Construction, Mizzy Construction, Able Tool & Equipment, CBYD and many more. CEG

NUCA CEO Doug Carlson (L) presented a plaque to UCAC's Immediate Past President Kevin Plourde, D & G Contractors.
Long-time UCAC Supporters and the Photography Sponsor for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, Sarah and Derek Bauer, Able Tool & Equipment.
UCAC’s Outgoing President Kevin Plourde (L), D & G Contractors, and UCAC Associate Board Member Greg Hurlburt, W.I. Clark.
UCAC Treasurer Victor Serrambana Jr. (L), VMS Construction, and Tony Raposo, William Anthony Excavating.
Long-time UCAC members and supporters (L-R): Newell Stamm, Stamm Construction; Skip Wilson, retired, Core & Main; David D. Ambrose,retired, Wethersfield Construction; and John Barrasso, retired.
CBYD's own Stephen Rieben participated in a video interview during the festivities.
Retiring UCAC Board Member Skip Wilson, Core & Main, was surprised with a plaque and bottle of wine from UCAC's Immediate Past President Kevin Plourde, D & G Contractors.
It was a packed house, with nearly 150 guests gathering to celebrate UCAC's 50th Anniversary.
UCAC took over the JumboTron at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Keynote Speaker Eric Giguere, Safety Awareness Solutions, shared his near-death experience in a trench collapse.
UCAC's Executive Director, Barb Dimauro.




