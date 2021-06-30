The Utility Contractors Association of Connecticut (UCAC) gathered on June 12 with members, friends and industry leaders at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Conn., to celebrate its 50th anniversary. UCAC was founded in 1970 and remains the only association in Connecticut focused exclusively on the utility construction industry.

At the 50th Anniversary Celebration, Eric Giguere presented the keynote "Buried Alive," a recount of his near-death experience in a trench collapse. The keynote was sponsored by United Rentals. In addition, the CEO of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), Doug Carlson, addressed the audience and presented a plaque to UCAC's outgoing president, Kevin Plourde, commemorating UCAC's 50th Anniversary.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration also served as UCAC's annual meeting with the new slate of executive officers announced for the 2021-2023 term: President, David B. Duff (Suburban Sanitation); Vice President, David Stavens (Barber Utilities); Treasurer, Victor M. Serrambana, Jr., P.E. (VMS Construction); Secretary, Grant Gorczyca (Mizzy Construction).

The evening was a huge success with nearly 150 guests in attendance enjoying tours of the park, an amazing dinner, batting practice, a raffle and finally, in-person networking. UCAC was fortunate to have many companies supporting this event as sponsors including United Rentals, VMS Construction, Mizzy Construction, Able Tool & Equipment, CBYD and many more. CEG

