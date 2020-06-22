Vandalia Rental Celebrates Opening of New Lima Branch

Vandalia Rental announces the grand opening of its Lima, Ohio, branch.

Vandalia Rental announced the grand opening of its Lima, Ohio, branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on June 1. Vandalia Rental is an equipment rental solutions provider offering construction equipment and services to contractors and industrial clients.

Along with residential and commercial construction equipment, the new location specializes in equipment rental for the area's vast industrial manufacturing needs.

"We are excited to partner with local contractors and be a key partner with Lima's Real American Strength of Industrial Manufacturing," said Stephen Barga, Lima branch manager. "This is a great opportunity for Vandalia Rental to expand our service offering to the Lima area."

Additionally, the location services a 60-mi. radius of Lima, Ohio, and brings rental equipment closer to the needs of many local contractors, builders and facility maintenance teams.

"Over the past few years, we have increased our partnership with Lima area customers," said Jimmy Hassan, director of sales. "By expanding our geographic footprint, we can eliminate the need for our northwest Ohio customers to travel to secure equipment for their projects. This way, they can complete their equipment solution needs right here in their own backyard. We are excited and honored to be a part of the Lima community."

The new location is located off I-75 and will serve several of the surrounding areas.

"It's the ideal location to conveniently serve the equipment rental needs of contractors and industrial clients in the Lima, Findlay, Fort Laramie, Bowling Green, Wapakoneta and Fort Wayne areas," said Kurt Barney, president of Vandalia Rental. "Vandalia Rental prides itself on personalized service. We are anxious to provide exceptional service to this community and allow customers to experience rental ‘The Way It Should Be.'"

About Vandalia Rental

Vandalia Rental has served the Greater Dayton and Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky markets since 1961. Vandalia Rental services construction rental accounts ranging from small businesses to large publicly traded corporations, government agencies and municipalities throughout the Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky regions, and sales accounts throughout the country.

