The staff of Vandalia Rental cuts the ribbon at its newest location in Columbus. (Vandalia Rental photo)

Vandalia Rental, a construction equipment rental company, held a grand opening event on May 19 at its new location at 2265 North Wilson Road in Columbus, Ohio. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a team meet-and-greet, food, beverages, equipment demonstrations and gift basket raffles.

Vandalia Rental is an equipment rental solutions provider offering construction equipment and services to contractors, industrial and municipal clients. Renting equipment reduces cost and eliminates the need for storage and maintenance.

A large group of contractors and government officials attended the grand opening of Vandalia Rental's newest branch. Ohio House of Representatives Minority Leader Allison Russo of the 24th District aided the Vandalia Rental team with the ribbon-cutting event.

"We are excited to be here in Columbus, with a terrific location in central Ohio to provide equipment solutions and be a part of the community," said Jimmy Hassan, director of sales of Vandalia Rental. "As you can see, our reputation has created a bustling operation and for us to support many of Columbus' largest construction projects."

Russo took the opportunity to share a proclamation from the Statehouse with third-generation owner and president of Vandalia Rental, Kurt Barney.

"It's the ideal location to conveniently serve the equipment rental needs of contractors and industrial clients in central Ohio," said Barney.

"Vandalia Rental prides itself on personalized service. We are anxious to provide our exceptional service to the Columbus area community and allow customers to experience rental ‘the way it should be.'"

Focusing on the general construction contractor community in Columbus, Vandalia Rental will support its equipment rental needs with boom lifts, backhoes, air compressors, forklifts, track loaders, excavators, generators, scissor lifts and many more items.

For more information, visit vandaliarental.com.

About Vandalia Rental

Vandalia Rental has served the greater Dayton, greater Columbus and greater Cincinnati/northern Kentucky markets since 1961. Vandalia Rental's seven locations service construction rental partners ranging from small businesses to large publicly traded corporations, government agencies and municipalities throughout the Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky regions.

Today's top stories