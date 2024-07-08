VCES (Volvo Construction Equipment & Services) hosted a two-day Electric Demo Days for its customers, partners and other industry professionals on June 12 to 13 at its Corona, Calif., location and the following week on June 26 to 27 at its San Leandro, Calif., location. The event was attended by more than 300 guests at the combined events and showcased the latest in electric offerings from Volvo, as well as electric options from VCES's partners, including Bergmann Americas, Moxion Power and Portable Electric E-Generators. There also was a demonstration from Road Soup demonstrating asphalt repair, using its cold mixed and cold applied recycled asphalt product.

Attendees were given the opportunity to test drive the electric machines and learn about the charging and run time of each one. The following all-electric models were showcased: L20, ECR25 and the newest models; EC230 and DD25. Customers were able to get in the cab and experience the smooth, quiet power for themselves.

Raffle prizes were given out, including a Yeti mug, dozer model and Road Soup gave away a Starbucks gift card.

For more information, VCES is located at 22099 Knabe Rd., Corona, CA 92883; and 1944 Marina Blvd., San Leandro, CA 94577; or at 951/277-7620. CEG

