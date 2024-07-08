List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VCES Hosts Events to Showcase Latest Electric Machines

    Mon July 08, 2024 - West Edition #14
    CEG


    VCES (Volvo Construction Equipment & Services) hosted a two-day Electric Demo Days for its customers, partners and other industry professionals on June 12 to 13 at its Corona, Calif., location and the following week on June 26 to 27 at its San Leandro, Calif., location. The event was attended by more than 300 guests at the combined events and showcased the latest in electric offerings from Volvo, as well as electric options from VCES's partners, including Bergmann Americas, Moxion Power and Portable Electric E-Generators. There also was a demonstration from Road Soup demonstrating asphalt repair, using its cold mixed and cold applied recycled asphalt product.

    Attendees were given the opportunity to test drive the electric machines and learn about the charging and run time of each one. The following all-electric models were showcased: L20, ECR25 and the newest models; EC230 and DD25. Customers were able to get in the cab and experience the smooth, quiet power for themselves.

    Raffle prizes were given out, including a Yeti mug, dozer model and Road Soup gave away a Starbucks gift card.

    For more information, VCES is located at 22099 Knabe Rd., Corona, CA 92883; and 1944 Marina Blvd., San Leandro, CA 94577; or at 951/277-7620. CEG

    Nick Gonzalez trying his hand at the gravel pit using the EC230. (CEG photo)
    Nick Gonzalez, project manager, Sierra Recycling; Sergio Martinez, safety director, Sierra Recycling; Ryan Mallard, operations manager, Sierra Recycling; Frank Valente, VCES; and Edward Galindo, e-mobility product manager of VCES, discuss the opportunities available with electric machines. (CEG photo)
    Richard Shodowski, product service support of VCES, trained each person that wanted to demo the EC230. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Juan Cisneros; Kiana Corona; Richard Shadowski; Frank Valente; Edward Galindo; Ray Gallant; Ana Durazo; Jason Pellegrino and Scott Nadell. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jones, vice president of business development of Road Soup; Kevin O’Donnel, president, Bergmann Americas; Shani Sasson, founder/CEO of Road Soup; Yuval Sasson, account manager of Road Soup; and Edward Galindoo, e-mobility product manager. (CEG photo)
    Volvo electric machines on display that were available for demonstrations, ranging from the L20, ECR25 and the EC230. (CEG photo)
    The full line of equipment on display for electric needs, including this Bergmann C804e electric wheel dumper. (CEG photo)
    Kiana Corona (L) and Ana Durazo of Volvo Construction Equipment & Services (VCES) welcome industry professionals to the Electric Demo Day event. (CEG photo)
    Rolland Tite of LA County Public Works tries out the Electric L20 Volvo loader in the gravel pit. (CEG photo)
    Ed Gallindo (L), e-mobility product manager of VCES, talks with Abel Gaytan of Dirt Prep Solutions about the ease of the Voltstack e-generator, noting that it is towable, emission free, yet high performing. (CEG photo)
    Nick Gonazlez of Sierra Recycling and Demolition gives a big thumbs up after using the EC230. He liked how quiet, yet powerful, it was. (CEG photo)
    John Huelskamp, vice presiden of sales of Moxion Power, is ready to talk to industry professionals about its non-toxic, quiet, clean, mobile, mighty power while on the job site. (CEG photo)
    Attendees were able to see the type and length of charge depending on each machine. (CEG photo)
    Shanni Sasson, founder/CEO of Road Soup, talks with Kevin Gross and Rolland Tite, both of LA County Public Works, about the ease of using Road Soup’s recycled asphalt product. (CEG photo)
    Dillon Jones of Road Soup performs a demonstration for attendees on the ease of using this cold mixed and cold applied asphalt. (CEG photo)




    LBX Company Celebrates 150 Years of Link-Belt Brand



     

