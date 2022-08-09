Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue August 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #16
VDOT held its statewide Roadeo and Safety Training Day July 28 at a new venue, the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The annual competition gives employees an opportunity to exhibit skills and build camaraderie while promoting safety — all essential components in the way VDOT performs its work for residents of the commonwealth.
The purpose of the Roadeo is to: