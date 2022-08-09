VDOT held its statewide Roadeo and Safety Training Day July 28 at a new venue, the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The annual competition gives employees an opportunity to exhibit skills and build camaraderie while promoting safety — all essential components in the way VDOT performs its work for residents of the commonwealth.

The purpose of the Roadeo is to:

promote skill advancement for employees whose jobs require the operation of heavy equipment;

increase the safety awareness level of employees working in or around work zones;

increase employee morale and value;

strengthen presence of team spirit and teamwork; and

recognize the best equipment operators in a friendly competitive atmosphere CEG

