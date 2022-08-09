List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VDOT Holds 2022 Roadeo, Safety Training Day at New Digs

Tue August 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #16
CEG


VDOT held its statewide Roadeo and Safety Training Day July 28 at a new venue, the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The annual competition gives employees an opportunity to exhibit skills and build camaraderie while promoting safety — all essential components in the way VDOT performs its work for residents of the commonwealth.

The purpose of the Roadeo is to:

  • promote skill advancement for employees whose jobs require the operation of heavy equipment;
  • increase the safety awareness level of employees working in or around work zones;
  • increase employee morale and value;
  • strengthen presence of team spirit and teamwork; and
  • recognize the best equipment operators in a friendly competitive atmosphere CEG
(L-R) are Manny Medez and Geoffrey Andrewes, both of Mecalac; and Jim Dingus, Phil Parish, Kevin Hayes and Tom Cunningham, all of McClung-Logan in Richmond, Va. (CEG photo)
Richmond Machinery had several of its top-selling Mauldin and LeeBoy products on hand for visitors to look over. (CEG photo)
Richmond Machinery displayed the Green Climber machine, which is an industrial grade remote-controlled slope mower. (CEG photo)
ISG Rents displayed its Vactor 2100I vacuum truck. (CEG photo)
Attendees had the opportunity to drive this Cat 140 motor grader from Carter Machinery through the obstacle course. The contestants had to knock the tennis ball off the stand with the mold board while leaving the stand untouched. (CEG photo)
The contestants carefully picked the golf ball out of the sand with the spoon and placed it in the cup using this Cat 420 backhoe from Carter Machinery. (CEG photo)
James River Equipment displayed its Evergreen Robomax, a powerful remote-controlled forestry mulcher. (CEG photo)
McClung-Logan displayed its Mecalac 9MWR excavator, a compact 9-ton wheel excavator with four steering wheels. (CEG photo)
McClung-Logan displayed the Mecalac 6MCR crawler excavator: a 6-ton compact skid-excavator with 360-degree rotation. Operators can change from excavator to loader mode with a simple switch. (CEG photo)




