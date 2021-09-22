Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed September 22, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Change has affected traffic flow on Interstate 64 in Virginia's Tidewater, and more is coming fast in many forms — express lanes, road widening and tolls.
To that end, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has hired New Jersey-based Conduent Transportation to design, install and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 in Hampton.
The $51 million contract is a three-year deal, with options to renew every year over the next nine, a Conduent spokesperson told the Daily Press, a news outlet based in Newport News.
The Florham Park, N.J., company plans to use technology to review license plate images, process transactions and, potentially, vehicle occupancy detection. Conduent is ready to begin work on the project following a 16-month implementation period involving system design, testing and installation.
The Daily News reported that Conduent is expected to have its work on Hampton's I-64 toll lane project completed by the end of 2022.
The scope of work will include a 14-mi. stretch between Bower's Hill and I-264, with a single high-occupancy toll (HOT) lane in each direction and multiple toll zones with posted rates, said David Caudill, VDOT's director of tolling operations. The contract has options to include other segments in the future.
Conduent will be responsible for adding the overhead gantry, tolling, meter and pricing equipment — including cameras, traffic sensors and antennas to read transponders. The existing lanes in each direction, including one being built as a HOT lane, would operate seven days a week around the clock with express toll lanes, Caudill noted.
Vehicles with two or more passengers in the express HOT lanes would not be charged a toll. Motorists driving solo, however, would be charged, according to Caudill. Motorists need a transponder to use the express lanes and a special flex transponder for high-occupancy vehicles (HOV).
VDOT will start monitoring traffic at various times during the day to determine toll rates based on the amount of congestion, which will help maintain reliable speeds and trip times, he added.
"What we don't want is to have it set too low, [because] then it becomes gridlock in the [high-occupancy toll] lanes. No one is getting through," Caudill explained. "We don't want to raise it too high, because we want people to use it to provide, you know, some congestion relief from the general-purpose lanes."
HOT lanes that switch back to general purpose at certain times of the day have been in place since 2018 on I-264 to I-564 and as far as the Norfolk Naval Station.
The VDOT/Conduent work is one part of the much larger 44-mi. Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network (HREL) construction project. The building effort is being rolled out in segments, beginning at the Jefferson Avenue exit in Newport News, and continuing through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel underneath Chesapeake Bay, and eastward on I-64 to Bowers Hill in Chesapeake.
VDOT estimates the (HREL) project's total cost to be nearly $797 million, the Daily News reported.
The complex HREL enterprise is being built in segments:
The projected finish date for the HREL project has not been revealed.