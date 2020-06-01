VDOT Supervisor in Salem Volunteers to Save Lives One Pint at a Time

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

VDOT Supervisor in Salem Volunteers to Save Lives One Pint at a Time

Mon June 01, 2020 - Southeast Edition
VDOT


Cheri Wood donates blood regularly and was on track to donate a total of nine gallons by June.
Cheri Wood donates blood regularly and was on track to donate a total of nine gallons by June.

America is filled with ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of service and sacrifice for the benefit of others.

Cheri Wood fits that description perfectly. She has felt the call to render assistance ever since a life-changing event more than 40 years ago.

Armed with the knowledge that, according to the American Red Cross, one pint of donated blood can potentially save up to three lives, she figures she has potentially saved up to 207 lives.

Wood also serves the Old Dominion State full-time as a quality and training supervisor for the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) Customer Service Center in Salem.

"My dad was in a car wreck in 1978 and needed immediate surgery, but they didn't have enough blood in the blood bank," she remembered. "They put out a call over the local radio and TV stations asking for blood donations to help my dad.

"Thankfully, there were enough people that responded, and dad was able to get his surgery."

Wood is thankful for VDOT's Community Service Leave program, which allows her to take the time needed to donate. The agency initiative gives eligible VDOT employees up to 16 hours of paid leave time per leave year to provide their voluntary services to the community.

Although Wood was a young girl when the accident happened, she was old enough to understand how the blood donations made a difference not only in her father's life, but in the well-being of her family's.

"I just determined, when I got old enough, I wanted to give back," she said. "So, when I turned 18, I started donating."

The Red Cross allows a person to donate blood every 56 days, but one must be in good health.

"Through the years there have been instances when I haven't been able to donate," she explained, "but I tried to stick to the ‘every 56 days' as much as humanly possible."

Because of the program, she was on track to donate a total of nine gallons by June.

"Every time I give, I do it in memory of my dad, Charlie Martin, because others cared enough to donate for him," she said. "As long as I'm able, I'll continue to donate because I know it is making a difference."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Philanthropy Virginia Virginia Department of Transportation