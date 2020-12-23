An open house event, which had originally been slated for March of 2020, was finally held on Dec. 3 to commemorate the relocation of the Linder Industrial Machinery branch facility in Greenville, N.C.

The Greenville location differs from the other 15 Linder branch facilities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida as it also includes the complete line-up of Kubota machines, in addition to the other lines of heavy equipment carried.

With the Kubota line in Greenville, Chris Wilkes, Linder's VP of the Carolina's division, said, "This location offers the best of both worlds with the top machinery in the industry."

This event had tremendous support from manufacturers' representatives from across the United States who traveled to join the Linder staff to host customers and guests to the event. Some of the guests included members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and P.J. Connelly, mayor of Greenville, N.C.

"We're excited that Linder made this investment in our community and are excited to see the company grow," Connelly said. CEG