Vendors Assist With Linder North Carolina Open House

Wed December 23, 2020 - Southeast Edition #27
CEG

Linder’s J.T. Thomas (L) and Rob Leavel finish prepping the yard and await the arrival of their customers and guests. Blake Eavenson, regional sales manager of Fecon Inc., was on hand to provide information about his company’s line of mulching products. Greenville, North Carolina Mayor P.J. Connelly (L) and Linder President-CEO John Coughlin look over the machines on the equipment yard. Tony Bradley of CemenTech came out to introduce event attendees to the advantages of volumetric mixers on job sites or for municipality and utility work. Linder’s Chris Wilkes (L) talks with a member of the local Chamber of Commerce about the OLKO line of pontoon undercarriages available at Linder locations throughout the south. Linder’s Chris Wilkes (L) and J.T. Thomas called out winning prize numbers for a variety of giveaways, including tools, gift cards, YETI products and more. Rockland’s Jim Nucci had a great combination of Komatsu excavator and Rockland bucket for his company’s display of products. Ray Corrigan (L) area sales manager and Mick Crimmins, VP of sales of Strickland, were out promoting this stout bucket and thumb combo. Terramac’s Jesse Whittaker was ready and waiting to demonstrate what this RT14R rubber track carrier could do.
An open house event, which had originally been slated for March of 2020, was finally held on Dec. 3 to commemorate the relocation of the Linder Industrial Machinery branch facility in Greenville, N.C.

The Greenville location differs from the other 15 Linder branch facilities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida as it also includes the complete line-up of Kubota machines, in addition to the other lines of heavy equipment carried.

With the Kubota line in Greenville, Chris Wilkes, Linder's VP of the Carolina's division, said, "This location offers the best of both worlds with the top machinery in the industry."

This event had tremendous support from manufacturers' representatives from across the United States who traveled to join the Linder staff to host customers and guests to the event. Some of the guests included members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and P.J. Connelly, mayor of Greenville, N.C.

"We're excited that Linder made this investment in our community and are excited to see the company grow," Connelly said. CEG



